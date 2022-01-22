Brooke Falar and Alison Keehan Named Permanent Administrators at Coronado Middle School

Source: Coronado Unified School District

“I am very pleased to announce that I have recommended Brooke Falar to be the permanent principal at Coronado Middle School and Alison Keehan to be the permanent assistant principal,” announced Coronado Unified School District Superintendent Karl Mueller.

Both Falar and Keehan have served in interim roles since last summer. “Brooke and Alison have done an exceptional job at CMS this year. They have shown a strong investment in their school and set high standards for academic achievement. The culture at CMS is reflective of their high expectations and the enthusiasm they bring to campus each day. Both leaders are highly respected by staff and students, who feel connected and challenged in their care,” said Mueller. “We are fortunate to have such a strong administrative team championing students at our award winning middle school.”

Falar is in her 16th year in the district. She was originally hired as a choir teacher at Coronado High School, then moved to CMS where she taught band and choir and served as the ASB advisor before becoming assistant principal.

Keehan has been in the district for 8 years and has 17 years’ experience in special education. Prior to stepping up to an administrative role, she served as a 7th grade education specialist and program specialist working at CMS, CHS, and the adult transition program.

