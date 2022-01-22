ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers vs. 49ers Live Stream: How To Watch The 49ers-Packers NFL Game Live

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPsaD_0dt3xYhE00

Live from historic Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers host the San Francisco 49ers in the second round of the 2022 NFL playoffs!

There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about tonight’s game if you’re a Packers fan. Green Bay had the best regular season record in the NFL (both the Packers and Buccaneers finished the year at 13-4), and finished the season undefeated at home (8-0). But you can’t count out Kyle Shanahan’s pesky 49ers. San Francisco won four of their last five during the regular season and defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round to advance to battle the Packers. Can Aaron Rodgers lead Green Bay to the NFC title game, or will the 49ers leave Lambeau with a victory? Let’s find out.

Here’s how to watch tonight’s Packers-49ers game live online.

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE PACKERS-49ERS GAME ON TODAY?

Tonight’s game (January 22) will air on FOX.

WHAT TIME IS THE 49ERS VS PACKERS GAME?

The Packers/49ers game is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

HOW TO WATCH THE PACKERS VS 49ERS GAME LIVE:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch tonight’s playoff game live on FOX, the FOX website, FOX Sports, or the FOX Sports app. You can also watch the game live with an active subscription to fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or DIRECTV STREAM.

PACKERS VS 49ERS FREE LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

Another NFL live stream option is Yahoo Sports. Live local and primetime games are available to stream for free via the Yahoo Sports app and NFL app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAsDY_0dt3xYhE00
Photo: Getty Images

CAN I WATCH THE PACKERS GAME LIVE ON HULU?

Hulu + Live TV ($69.99/month) subscribers can watch the game live via Hulu’s FOX live stream. The streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Ex-Teammate Shares His Gut Feeling

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers organization is a massive question mark heading into the 2022 season. Earlier this week, the superstar quarterback indicated that he would make his decision before free agency out of respect for the Packers organization. But it’s still widely unclear what that decision will be.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Live Tv#Tv Streaming#American Football#Packers And Buccaneers#Nfc#Channel#Vs Packers#Fox Sports#Fubotv#Youtube Tv#Sling Tv#Directv Stream#Yahoo Sports#Hulu
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers land two key players on list of top NFL free agents for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
NFL
FanSided

Major Jaguars mistake on Byron Leftwich impacts Buccaneers future

The Jaguars should’ve made the easy decision to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich days ago. How Byron Leftwich hasn’t already signed on a house in Jacksonville should be the biggest story in the NFL world right now. One look at his history with the Buccaneers should tell a team everything they need to know, but this is the Jags, after all.
NFL
Decider.com

Decider.com

3K+
Followers
711
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy