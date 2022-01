SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiteOne Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing non-opioid treatments to address pain, cough and other conditions involving hypersensitivity of the nervous system, today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will work together to advance potent and selective inhibitors of sodium ion channel 1.7 (NaV1.7) as non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain. SiteOne will be responsible for research and early preclinical development activities, with Vertex responsible for subsequent development, and commercialization. SiteOne will receive an upfront payment and is eligible for development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, and royalties from Vertex if the program succeeds.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 9 DAYS AGO