ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Greek stock exchange board picks Kontopoulos as new CEO

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS (Reuters) – The board of Hellenic Exchanges, the operator of Greece’s stock and equity derivatives markets, picked Yiannos Kontopoulos as its...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

Valereum buys Gibraltar Stock Exchange to create crypto hub

LONDON (Reuters) – Blockchain company Valereum said on Friday it would buy 90% of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX) to create the world’s first bourse where shares and cryptoassets can be traded. Valereum, listed on London’s Aquis Exchange, said it will need approval from Gibraltar regulators to allow...
MARKETS
kdal610.com

DBS to announce purchase of Citi’s Taiwan consumer business -sources

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Singapore’s DBS Group will announce on Friday it is to buy Citigroup’s consumer finance business in Taiwan, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. DBS and Citi declined to comment. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bank of America awarding $1 billion in stock to employees for 2021: Reuters

Bank of America Corp. is paying special compensation awards, mostly in the form of restricted units, for the fifth year in a row, according to a report by Reuters citing an internal memo from CEO Brian Moynihan. It's the first year the bank will issue stock awards to employees making less than $100,000, the report said. The combined value of the awards is $1 billion and reflects the 47% gain in Bank of America stock in 2021. Aimed at employees with up to $500,000 in annual salary, the bank will provide between 65 and 600 restricted units of Bank of America stock per employee. The units will start vesting in 2023. Some part-time employees and workers in international offices will receive $750 in cash. Shares of Bank of America are up 2% in 2022, compared to a drop of 8.6% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

JinkoSolar subsidiary begins trading on Shanghai Stock Exchange

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced that the company's principal operating subsidiary, Jiangxi Jinko, has completed its initial public offering, or IPO, process and started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board. After the IPO, JinkoSolar owns ~58.62% of Jiangxi Jinko. On the first trading day of January 26, 2022, Jiangxi...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Socrates
kdal610.com

WeTransfer company cancels IPO citing market volatility

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The company that owns the WeTransfer file service on Thursday said it was cancelling its initial public offering (IPO) on Amsterdam Euronext, citing volatile market conditions. WeRock had planned a floatation that would have valued the company between 629 million and 716 million euros ($714-813 million).
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

UBS steps up U.S. push with $1.4 billion Wealthfront purchase

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss bank UBS has agreed to buy U.S.-focused automated wealth management provider Wealthfront, which has more than $27 billion in assets under management, in an all-cash deal the two companies said was worth $1.4 billion. The acquisition of Wealthfront, which has more than 470,000 clients in...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

STMicro plans to invest up to $3.6 billion in 2022 to meet chip demand

PARIS (Reuters) – Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics said it planned to invest up to $3.6 billion this year and open a new production line in Italy to meet high demand for semiconductors. The Geneva-based company expects full-year revenues in the range of $14.8 billion to $15.3 billion in 2022, compared...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Electrolux books $85 million tariffs case related charge in Q4

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Electrolux will charge $85 million to earnings in the fourth quarter after an appeals panel upheld a U.S. Department of Commerce decision regarding tariffs on washing machines imported into the U.S. from Mexico in 2016 and 2017. Europe’s biggest appliances maker said late on Wednesday the...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Exchanges#Ubs#Derivatives#Reuters#Hellenic Exchanges#Cqs Fund#Merrill Lynch#Eurobank Asset Management#Bse#Bulgarian
kdal610.com

U.S. equity funds see massive outflows on tech selloff

(Reuters) – U.S. investors ramped up their selling of equity funds in the week to Jan. 26, hit by a selloff in tech stocks, and the rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. According to Refinitiv data, investors offloaded U.S. equity funds worth $9.42 billion in the week –...
STOCKS
kdal610.com

LVMH has pricing power to counter inflation, but must be reasonable-Arnault

PARIS (Reuters) – French luxury group LVMH has enough wiggle room to raise prices and protect its margins in an inflationary environment, its billionaire boss Bernard Arnault said on Thursday, adding however that any price increase would have to be reasonable. Speaking after the group reported strong results for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Home Depot picks veteran Ted Decker as new CEO

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc (HD.N) on Thursday named 22-year company veteran Edward Ted Decker as its new chief executive officer and president, replacing Craig Menear, who will continue as chairman. Decker, who has been the U.S. home improvement chain's chief operating officer since October 2020, will take...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Greece
forexlive.com

How to Pick a Stock?

I remember that when I first entered the stock market, I was very excited and nervous, it felt like a rush of blood. At that time, I had no experience, I didn't study or analyse anything about the market, and I knew nothing about the macro economy. I just kept paying attention to price actions and then picked the stocks or companies I liked.
STOCKS
kdal610.com

Cuban peso in free fall against the dollar

HAVANA (Reuters) – The Cuban peso was trading at nearly 100 to the dollar on the informal market Tuesday, according to a trader and online trackers, a depreciation of more than 30% in less than a month and four times the fixed official rate. The peso’s free fall is...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Asset manager Brewin Dolphin’s income rises as inflows remain robust

(Reuters) – Brewin Dolphin on Wednesday posted a rise in income for the first quarter, helped by continued growth in inflows to record levels since last year, as the wealth manager weathered disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Stimulus measures from central banks and vaccinations lifted investor sentiment last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kdal610.com

CMC Markets says client money in third quarter close to record highs

(Reuters) – Online trading platform CMC Markets Plc said on Wednesday its amount of client money and assets under administration in the third quarter remained close to record highs, and reiterated its annual profit outlook. The company, which enables clients to trade in up to 10,000 financial instruments through...
STOCKS
TechSpot

Crypto.com exchange compromised, but CEO downplays severity

Editor's take: One of the world’s largest crypto exchanges has apparently suffered a security breach in which an estimated 4,600 Ethereum tokens valued at more than $14 million were stolen. That's no small amount of money, but things could have been much worse had the incident lasted longer. One...
MARKETS
rigzone.com

Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at a notable gas price increase, new oil price highs, rising geopolitical temperatures and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy