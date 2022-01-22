ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell Responds to Uproar Over Comment About Black Voters

By Associated Press
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the criticism he received over a comment made about African American voters is...

wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

McConnell’s flub on Black voters misstated the facts, too

“The concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”. — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), in response to a question from Pablo Manríquez of Latino Rebels, Jan. 19. This article has been updated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Sen. Mitch McConnell suggests black voters are different from Americans

Sen. Mitch McConnell claimed that African-Americans vote at similar rates compared to “Americans,” with the obvious implication that black voters are somehow not also American. He made this comment the same day the senate voted against a filibuster carve-out that would allow voting rights legislation to be passed into law. The Daily Beast columnist and Democracy-ish podcast host Wajahat Ali and democratic strategist Aisha Mills, host of Amplified on The Black News Channel, joined American Voices to discuss. Jan. 23, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Axios

Mitch McConnell's remarks on Black voters raise ire

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been widely criticized for comments he made this week about Black American voters. Driving the news: When asked by a reporter Wednesday about concerns among voters of color, McConnell said "the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, Black American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans."
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Don Lemon Laughs at Mitch McConnell’s Botched Cleanup of Black Voters Gaffe: ‘That’s Cringe, Right?’

CNN anchor Don Lemon reacted with amusement at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s botched attempt to clean up remarks he made about Black voters earlier this week. Earlier this week, McConnell faced backlash when he commented at a press conference that “African-American voters are voting at just as high percentage as Americans.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Late night hosts pan Biden's press conference, cringe at McConnell's Black voter gaffe, back voting rights

It's been a year since President Biden was inaugurated, and "it seems like just yesterday out democracy was being held hostage by a cabal of obstructionists who didn't want every vote counted," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. "Oh wait, that was yesterday." All 50 Senate Democrats voted for a voting-rights bill Wednesday night, but then Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) voted with all 50 Republicans to block filibuster changes that would allow the bill to pass.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
mediaite.com

Rep. Cori Bush Slams Fox News After NYPD Cop Says On Air ‘We Need’ Progressive Lawmakers to be Victims of Gun Violence

Progressive lawmaker Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) tore into Fox News on Thursday over a segment earlier in the day that she claimed was “advocating for me to face violence.”. Bush’s condemnation quoted New York Police Department Sgt. Joseph Imperatrice, who appeared on Fox News in the afternoon and said, “The harsh truth is we need these lawmakers to be victims” and “I’m not praying that any of these people get hurt or harmed, BUT…”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Candace Owens faces mockery after suggesting Americans want her on Supreme Court

Conservative critic Candace Owens was mocked online after she suggested that Americans wanted her to be the next Supreme Court justice following the retirement of Stephen Breyer.Ms Owens noticed her name was trending on Twitter and asked in a tweet: “Am I really trending because America wants me to be the next Supreme Court justice? What an honour! (sic).”Shortly after president Joe Biden announced he would nominate his pick for the Supreme Court to fill Mr Breyer’s seat before the end of February, she again took to Twitter to share her remark.During his campaign for the presidency, Mr Biden had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Voting Rights#African Americans#Racism#Ap#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Salon

Fox News panelists cut off Jesse Watters after he says Kamala Harris having "female problem"

Panelists on Fox News' "The Five" rushed to cut off Jesse Watters on Thursday after he pondered whether Vice President Kamala Harris was having a "typical female problem." The remark came during a discussion about Harris claiming that she felt she was in a "bubble" in Washington D.C., which prompted Watters to accuse her of not feeling grateful enough for the position she's in.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy