Boulben withdraws from race for Orange CEO post, le Figaro reports

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Verizon Chief Revenue Officer Frank Boulben has written to the board of Orange withdrawing from the race to head the French telecom firm, Le Figaro reported on Saturday. Sources told Reuters earlier this month that...

Orange appoints Heydemann as CEO

Orange confirmed it selected Christel Heydemann (pictured) as the permanent successor to long-term boss Stephane Richard, who resigned late in 2021. Heydemann takes the helm of the France-based group from 4 April. Richard looks set to continue as chairman and CEO until that date after originally being expected to depart by the end of this month.
Christel Heydemann named as first female CEO of telecoms group Orange

PARIS (Reuters) - Orange, France’s biggest telecoms operator, on Friday named Christel Heydemann as its new chief executive, making her the first woman to lead the former monopoly amid a revamp of its governance, Orange’s outgoing CEO tweeted on Friday. “Very happy to welcome Christel Heydemann, future CEO...
Right-Wing French Mayor Urging Le Pen and Zemmour to Unite or Risk Disappearing from the Race

Robert Ménard, a former journalist who has served as Mayor of Béziers in southern France since 2014, is a right-winger (French media call him “far-right”) and a supporter of Marine Le Pen in the upcoming presidential election (April 10, second round April 24). But despite his loyalties, Ménard has been urging both Le Pen and the other “far-right” front runner, Jewish candidate Eric Zemmour, to align with each other or face their inevitable fate as “the most suicidal right-wingers in the world.”
JKO Withdraws from Race to Acquire Playtech

JKO Play Limited officially announced on Friday that the consortium is dropping out of the Playtech acquisition race and is not intending to make an offer anymore. However, the consortium that holds a 0.51 percent stake in Playtech did not provide any reason behind the decision even after two months of its consideration for the acquisition .
Stellantis commitments in Italy unaffected by early loan repayment – union

MILAN (Reuters) – Management at carmaker Stellantis has confirmed its commitment to preserve jobs and plants in Italy despite the early repayment of a 6.3 billion euro ($7.03 billion) state-backed loan, the Uilm union said in a statement. Stellantis said on Friday its unit FCA Italy and other Italian...
Horse Racing Ireland reports ‘remarkable resilience’ post-pandemic

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has reported ‘growth, confidence and resilience’ following the COVID-19 pandemic, after suffering strict restrictions on attendee limitations. In its 2021 year-end figures, the organisation stated although there was a ‘record number’ of fixtures and races held in 2021, viewing figures did not correspond as the public was not allowed into the venues in the first half of the year.
Carmaker Stellantis flags improved business performance in China

PARIS (Reuters) – Carmaker Stellantis on Friday said that its business performance in China improved markedly in 2021, with its Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile selling more than 100,000 vehicles. “Since day one of Stellantis, we analysed the situation together with our partners and we are now finalising our plans...
French 2021 economic growth strongest in 52 years at 7%

PARIS (Reuters) – France saw its strongest growth in over five decades last year as the euro zone’s second-biggest economy bounced back from the COVID-19 crisis faster than expected, official data showed on Friday. The economy grew 0.7% in the final three months of the year after a...
Former Le Figaro Fashion Editor Lifts Curtain on New Project

Click here to read the full article. CURTAIN CALL: Add Frédéric Martin-Bernard to the ranks of those starting a side hustle during the pandemic. After a 25-year career in journalism, the French fashion editor is branching out into interior design with the launch of Window, a service offering curtains made to measure in the Vosges area of northeastern France, a former textile industry hub.More from WWDNino Cerruti Dies at 91: Photos from the Fairchild Archive'Euphoria' Season Two Fashion MomentsRevisiting Tom Brady's Style Over the Years Martin-Bernard grew up a stone’s throw from one of the local household linen factories, started sewing at...
Illumina moves to allay EU antitrust concerns over $8 billion Grail deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Illumina has offered to cut prices and continue to allow rivals access to its technologies in a bid to allay EU antitrust concerns about its proposed takeover of cancer detection test maker Grail, a European Commission filing showed on Friday. The $8 billion cash-and-stock deal, unveiled...
Finnish diplomats targeted with Pegasus spyware -ministry

HELSINKI (Reuters) – The Finnish foreign ministry said on Friday it had detected Pegasus, a controversial spyware tool developed by Israeli-based NSO Group, in several phones used by its diplomats abroad. Israel has come under global pressure https://www.reuters.com/world/israels-attorney-general-orders-probe-into-police-spyware-allegations-2022-01-21 over allegations that Pegasus has been abused by some foreign client...
German economy contracts in final quarter of 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy contracted more than expected in the fourth quarter of last year, data showed on Friday, as restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant hampered activity. Europe’s largest economy shrank by 0.7% quarter on quarter in adjusted terms, the Federal Statistics Office...
Lithuania and Germany in talks on more troops in Lithuania, president says

(Reuters) – Lithuania and Germany are in talks on increasing Germany’s military presence in Lithuania “in light of current events”, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border while demanding a redrawing of post-Cold War...
Sweden registers new daily COVID-19 cases record on Jan. 27

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 infections, registering 53,619 cases on Jan. 27, health agency data showed on Friday. The daily infection figures are typically revised somewhat as any delayed records of additional cases are added to the national total for a given day. The previous record, 46,671 cases, was set on Jan. 25.
Analysis-Aerospace firms brace for turbulence in Russian titanium supplies

WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) – Western aerospace companies have increased stocks of titanium and are scrambling to shore up supply chains in case the metal used widely in planemaking is thrust into a potential trade war between Russia and the West. Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s...
