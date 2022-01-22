Elwood Watson: The Right to Vote Must be Preserved

Last week, Democrats failed to pass comprehensive voting-rights legislation. That legislation combined major parts of two bills: the first, the Freedom to Vote Act, would have established national standards for early voting and voting by mail, in addition to abolishing partisan gerrymandering; the second, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, would have restored parts of the Voting Rights Act that were struck down by the Supreme Court during the past decade. The push came in response to a wave of laws in Republican-controlled states that have limited voting times and sought to make it harder to vote. But the legislation was doomed by two Democrats, Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, and Kyrsten Sinema, of Arizona, who said that they would not change Senate rules to allow for passage of the legislation with only fifty votes.

