Presidential Election

Elwood Watson: The Right to Vote Must be Preserved

By Elwood Watson
Noozhawk
 7 days ago

Last week, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., threw a wrench into Democrats’ plan on voting rights by continuing to oppose her own party’s efforts to reform the Senate filibuster. She’s also undermining her party’s leader, President Joe Biden, who delivered a speech in Atlanta that was viewed by...

The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say

Registering people to vote in rural areas and in tribal nations takes work. During a pandemic, the effort was monumental. During the 2020 elections, Tara Benally and other folks with Rural Utah Project put in hundreds of hours talking to people one by one about how and why it’s important to register to vote. Through […] The post Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Sentinel & Enterprise

Kelley: Nation must protect voting rights

It is no secret that our country has a troubled history with deciding who has the right to vote — and whose votes count. While the Voting Rights Act, the law that prohibits the practice of racial discrimination in voting, was passed more than a half-century ago in 1965, we are still seeing deliberate and desperate attempts to restrict the freedom to vote in our country today.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
caro.news

The Right To Vote Isn’t In Danger

If you listen to liberal pundits on television and Democrat lawmakers, you will think that Black people literally can’t vote anywhere, and that democracy is dying because the Democrats in Congress can’t pass their radical election takeover agenda. The reality is all those statements are false and Democrat claims that their federal voting legislation is the only issue critical to the lives of Black Americans is offensively wrong.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The New Yorker

Is There a Future for Voting-Rights Reform?

Last week, Democrats failed to pass comprehensive voting-rights legislation. That legislation combined major parts of two bills: the first, the Freedom to Vote Act, would have established national standards for early voting and voting by mail, in addition to abolishing partisan gerrymandering; the second, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, would have restored parts of the Voting Rights Act that were struck down by the Supreme Court during the past decade. The push came in response to a wave of laws in Republican-controlled states that have limited voting times and sought to make it harder to vote. But the legislation was doomed by two Democrats, Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, and Kyrsten Sinema, of Arizona, who said that they would not change Senate rules to allow for passage of the legislation with only fifty votes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Voting Rights#Democrats#Civil Rights Movement#D Ariz#Senate#Morehouse College#Democratic
mississippifreepress.org

‘The Vote is Precious’: Lawmakers Must Pass John Lewis Voting Rights Act

Elections have consequences. I believe the American public is more aware of this fact now more than ever—I’d argue since the start of the Union. The late Congressman John Lewis said it best: “The vote is precious; it is almost sacred. It is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in a democratic society. And we have to use it.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

GOP vs. voting rights

Arizona Republicans are proposing major changes to the state’s electoral process, despite a GOP review that affirmed President Biden’s victory and showed no proof of election fraud. It comes as the Arizona Democratic Party censures Sen. Kyrsten Sinema over her filibuster stance. Plus, a group of bipartisan senators meet to discuss possible reform on the Electoral Count Act. Simone Sanders and Susan Del Percio weigh in.Jan. 25, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
courierjournal.net

Election Integrity and Voting Rights

The titles and terms certainly were impressive, whichever version they had. Such All-American, patriotic freedom-loving titles like the Voting Rights Act or Freedom to Vote or Election Integrity could have easily received 60 votes in the senate after house passage, and have had the President’s signature within the hour. That might be the case if everyone were honest about the content and the intent of the bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Chicago Sun-Times

Time for action on voting rights

Can America be a democracy if a minority writes the rules to entrench minority rule?. Last week, Senate Republicans invoking the cause of “states’ rights” united in a filibuster to block democratic reforms, including the effort to revive the Voting Rights Act. They were empowered to do so by the decision of two wayward Democratic senators — Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — to protect the filibuster, choosing obstruction over reforms they claim to support. The 50 Republicans voting against reform represent 41 million fewer voters than the 50 Democrats who support reform.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fresnoalliance.com

Celebrating King, Voting Rights

On Jan. 17, hundreds of Fresno residents marched through downtown to celebrate the life and work of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated in 1968. This year, the celebration has a special meaning as voting rights are under fire from Republicans and conservatives of both parties. The King family called for action on the pending voting rights legislation, the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act.
FRESNO, CA
Leavenworth Times

Answering the call for voting rights

My wife and I observed the King birthday holiday this week by zooming in to the “Whose Dream Is It?” event provided by the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice and co-sponsored by Living the Dream Inc. and The Brown V. Board National Historic Site. We extend our appreciation to all of those who worked together to make this fine presentation for our community as an opportunity to remember the legacy of Dr. King.
TOPEKA, KS
citywatchla.com

Voting Rights Fight Must Be Won to Conquer GOP 'Big Lie'

The moment of truth on voting rights has arrived. The Senate has, finally, begun debate on voting rights legislation. Republicans were not able to use the filibuster to block this vital deliberation—as they did four times last year. Democrats have achieved this because Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., used a little-known procedure that allowed the Senate to send the new voting rights bill—passed in the House last week—directly to the Senate floor.
CONGRESS & COURTS

