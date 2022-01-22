Calhoun County 911 Board Tackles New System Roll Out at Meeting

The City of Jacksonville has formally reached an agreement on the two federal lawsuits filed by (Bill) Gerald Wineman. On November 12, 2021 an order extended the deadline for mediation to be completed on or before January 25, 2022. The Calhoun County Journal had the chance to speak to Mayor Smith and he did confirm that the City of Jacksonville has reached an agreement with Bill Wineman. He went on to explain that the city was facing two federal lawsuits and it was his job as Mayor to make fiscally sound decisions for the city. It was more cost effective to reach an agreement in this case then face the costs of two, potentially long, federal court cases. “We feel we had a strong case, but the cost of litigating the matter would be more expensive than reaching an agreement so this was the path we choose”. Mayor Smith also wanted to state that this agreement was not an admission of guilt or wrongdoing on behalf of the City or any board members. He also wanted to stress the pride he has in the Jacksonville Police Department and the job they are doing for the city. “The City is safe and we are glad to have this matter settled”.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO