Just another SEC flunkie. Dropped the Athletic when the NYT bought it.

The Cincinnati Bearcats crashed the College Football Playoff in grand fashion this past season. They weren't alone — Michigan made its first appearance as well. It marked the first time since 2015 that two teams made their CFB Playoff debut in the same year. While odds are unlikely of a couple capturing the same feat in 2022, one program breaking through could very well be on the horizon.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO