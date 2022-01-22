ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Just another SEC flunkie. Dropped the Athletic when the NYT bought it.

By HOO86 Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI've heard most everyone involved in this from the...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

College football: 10 teams that could crash Playoff in 2022

The Cincinnati Bearcats crashed the College Football Playoff in grand fashion this past season. They weren't alone — Michigan made its first appearance as well. It marked the first time since 2015 that two teams made their CFB Playoff debut in the same year. While odds are unlikely of a couple capturing the same feat in 2022, one program breaking through could very well be on the horizon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyt#Sec#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

TSL Podcast 220: Hoops, New Football Hires, Recruiting

The TSL Podcast is sponsored by The Southeast Regional Training Center (SERTC). The Southeast Regional Training Center (SERTC) is creating Olympic opportunities! Assist us in attracting the best recruits in the nation! Your support and contributions will help bring more OLYMPIC HOPEFUL training partners and mentors to Blacksburg, Virginia. Click here to learn more and to donate today!
BLACKSBURG, VA
sportswar.com

Virginia Football Transfer Tracker: Hoos Land Dartmouth OL John Paul Flores

University of Virginia football head coach Tony Elliott is addressing a major need on the offensive line through in-house moves, high school recruiting and the transfer portal. On Thursday (January 27), UVA added its second transfer at the position as 6’5”, 300-pound graduate transfer John Paul Flores announced his commitment.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Exactly

Also Big 10 and Pac 12 except USC historically only play OOC first 3 games. Now that will be first 2 games. There are not going to be many holes left. Alliance and SEC might not want another test after going through their gauntlets if they want a playoff shot. Maybe 1 buy game leaves very few slots left.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

BC's three protected games should be Miami, Syracuse and Pitt.

Given that Notre Dame is an independent in football, I wouldn't assume -- VTHokie2000 01/27/2022 8:52PM. I thought that was the case which could make discussions interesting -- VTHokie2000 01/27/2022 10:33PM. I think the Alliance crossed that bridge some time ago. ND isn't -- daveinop 01/28/2022 1:37PM. I agree that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

SEC hoops loaded with talent when Sonny Smith coached Tigers

AUBURN, Alabama–Auburn basketball will go Back to the Eighties on Saturday in a pre-game ceremony honoring retired coach Sonny Smith, who led the Tigers to their first five NCAA Tournament appearances. A banner featuring some of the coach’s accomplishments will be unveiled prior to the 1 p.m. CST tipoff...
AUBURN, AL
sportswar.com

UVA staff really working hard to fill spots

They had 9 signees in December. They had about 20 transfers including most of the offensive line. They've got 6 verbals in the last week, most of which are OL... problem for them is that 4 of the 6 are below .84 in the ratings. No point to the post.....
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mizzou gets break from SEC play but another test at Iowa State

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers have experienced every kind of basketball game through the first month of play in the Southeastern Conference. Blowout loss? They had a couple of those at Kentucky and Arkansas. Blowout win? One of those, too. That happened at Ole Miss. Narrow win? The...
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Lady Vols stumble at Auburn, drop first SEC game

The Lady Vols took the court for the first time since losing Keyen Green to a season-ending knee injury, and Tennessee looked adrift at Auburn without its emotional anchor and team leader. Auburn, to its credit, finished what it started, a result that had eluded the Tigers in the SEC...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy