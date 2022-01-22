ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranraer rewarded late on as Matt Yates penalty sees off Cowdenbeath

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Yates’ 85th-minute penalty finally broke bottom side Cowdenbeath’s resolve...

www.fourfourtwo.com

The Independent

‘Inspirational’ Beth Mooney set for remarkable return after broken jaw

Australia opener Beth Mooney is still on a liquid diet after surgery on a broken jaw but is expected to be fit to play in the only Test of the Women’s Ashes on Thursday.Mooney broke her jaw in two places when she was hit by a cricket ball in the nets ahead of the series, but, after little more than a week on the sidelines, the 28-year-old looks set to return to her place at the top of the Australian batting order.“Beth Mooney so far has passed everything that she’s needed to. Assuming she gets through training today like we...
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

St Johnstone and Dundee remain in trouble at the bottom after goalless draw

St Johnstone and Dundee both remain in relegation trouble in the cinch Premiership after the Tayside derby ended in a goalless draw. Saints halted an eight-game losing run in the league but passed up an opportunity to leapfrog their neighbours who had suffered defeats in their previous six Premiership matches.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

More injury woe for St Johnstone with Nadir Ciftci set for spell on sidelines

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was left cursing his luck after recent signing Nadir Ciftci joined a mounting casualty list during the goalless draw with Dundee. The former Dundee United and Celtic attacker suffered a hamstring strain eight minutes into his home debut as Saints halted an eight-game losing run in the cinch Premiership.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Martindale: Livingston fighting to avoid relegation and have been since game one

David Martindale insists Livingston go into Saturday’s game against Hibernian immersed in a relegation battle they have been fighting since the opening day of the cinch Premiership season. The Lions’ 1-0 defeat by league leaders Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday night left them in ninth place, eight points ahead...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Matt Beard: Leading Liverpool back into WSL would be personal fairytale

Liverpool Women’s manager Matt Beard insists it would be a personal fairytale if he can guide them back to the Barclays Women’s Super League. The 44-year-old led the club to successive WSL titles in 2013 and 2014 before joining Boston Breakers in the United States.
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

Former Celtic chairman Fergus McCann pays tribute to ‘incredible’ Wim Jansen

Former Celtic chairman and managing director Fergus McCann paid tribute to Wim Jansen and his “incredible” career following the death of the ex-Hoops manager on Tuesday. McCann was in charge of the Parkhead club when former Feyenoord and Holland player Jansen led Celtic to the league and league cup double in 1997/98.
SOCCER
FanSided

Celtic’s Matt O’Riley explains why he was subbed off

Under normal circumstances, Celtic probably would have given Matt O’Riley some more time to adjust to his new surroundings and teammates before handing him his debut for the club. But with David Turnbull, Yosuke Ideguchi and Callum McGregor out injured, and Tom Rogic on international duty, it is safe to say that the circumstances right now are far from normal or ideal.
SOCCER
NewsBreak
elizabethton.com

Cyclones see Patriots escape late for Upper Lakes victory

BLUFF CITY – Before Tuesday’s Upper Lakes Conference contest between Elizabethton and Sullivan East, the Patriots Dylan Bartley was recognized for hitting 2,000 points in his career. It wasn’t long before fans from both sides witnessed just how Bartley was able to achieve such a lofty milestone as...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
fourfourtwo.com

Grant McCann thanks Hull for ‘amazing time’ following departure as boss

Former Hull manager Grant McCann has thanked the club for “an amazing time” following his departure earlier this week. The 41-year-old was in charge of the Tigers for two-and-a-half years after being appointed in June 2019, and oversaw their promotion as League One champions last season.
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

Tam Courts praises super-sub Nicky Clark after ‘sublime’ stoppage-time winner

Dundee United boss Tam Courts praised striker Nicky Clark after he came off the bench to secure a dramatic last-gasp victory at Tannadice. The Tangerines had gone behind to a Regan Charles-Cook strike in the second half but Clark netted from the penalty spot and then headed home in stoppage time to secure all three points.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Under-fire Callum Davidson thanks St Johnstone chairman for allowing signings

Callum Davidson has thanked St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown for backing him so strongly in the transfer market at a time when he could just as easily have sacked him. Saints are currently on an 11-game run without a win in all competitions and are two points adrift at the foot of the cinch Premiership.
SPORTS
The Independent

Veteran scrum-half Danny Care signs new Harlequins deal

Harlequins have announced scrum-half Danny Care has signed a new deal.Care, 35, will extend a 16-year-career with Quins, having made 321 appearances since joining from Leeds and become the club’s record try scorer.The latest contract announcement by the reigning Gallagher Premiership champions follows the likes of full-back Tyrone Green also agreeing new contract terms.Care, capped 84 times by England over a 10-year international career, said: “I’m delighted to sign on again with Quins. I love playing for this club.“Since I came down here 16 years ago I’ve loved every minute of playing at The Stoop, our fans are the best...
RUGBY
fourfourtwo.com

Graham Alexander proud of Motherwell for claiming point after ‘harsh’ red card

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander praised his team for securing a deserved point against Hibernian after losing Liam Donnelly to what he branded a “harsh” red card. Alexander was also sent off by Andrew Dallas after Donnelly received a second yellow card following a sliding challenge on Drey Wright in the 73rd minute of a goalless Fir Park encounter.
SOCCER
The Independent

England are ‘pumped’ ahead of crucial Ashes Test, Heather Knight says

Heather Knight feels it is “always special to pull on the whites” with England “pumped” ahead of the only Test match of the women’s Ashes series against AustraliaEngland go into the clash in Canberra looking to become the first England team to win a Test match Down Under this winter after the men crashed to a 4-0 series defeat.England are 4-2 behind in the multi-format series after Australia won the opening T20 and the subsequent two were washed out, leaving the points shared and the visitors needing to avoid defeat to keep their hopes of regaining the Ashes alive.After two...
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

Niall McGinn excited for chance to play at Dens Park for Dundee

Niall McGinn is excited about running out at Dens Park as a Dundee player after making his debut for the club in Wednesday’s goalless draw at St Johnstone. The 34-year-old former Celtic winger played the majority of the second half in Perth 48 hours after joining from Aberdeen, where he scored 87 goals in 358 appearances.
SOCCER

