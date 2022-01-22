Stranraer rewarded late on as Matt Yates penalty sees off Cowdenbeath

Harlequins have announced scrum-half Danny Care has signed a new deal.Care, 35, will extend a 16-year-career with Quins, having made 321 appearances since joining from Leeds and become the club’s record try scorer.The latest contract announcement by the reigning Gallagher Premiership champions follows the likes of full-back Tyrone Green also agreeing new contract terms.Care, capped 84 times by England over a 10-year international career, said: “I’m delighted to sign on again with Quins. I love playing for this club.“Since I came down here 16 years ago I’ve loved every minute of playing at The Stoop, our fans are the best...
