The Witcher Showrunner Says Season 3 Will Be 'Huge'

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched Archive 81’s entire eight-episode season, so be warned!. Upon turning the acclaimed horror podcast Archive 81 into a live-action TV series, showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine expanded and morphed the central storyline to keep Netflix viewers guessing until the very end. Okay, so the guessing actually extends well beyond that point, considering all the questions we still have about the intricacies and details of this bonkers universe. With The Conjuring and Malignant filmmaker James Wan as a guiding light, Archive 81 delivered a toothsome concoction of found-footage thrills, demonic cults, mental trauma and technology-tethered timelines, with the finale seemingly wrapping up some narrative threads while leaving others unresolved.
Comments / 0