In November 2021 Spotify removed the shuffle button from all album pages across the whole of Spotify. As was widely reported at the time this was in response to a request from Adele that “our stories should be listened to as we intended”. It’s pretty remarkable that a platform as all powerful as Spotify would be so responsive to such a request (even if it did come from Adele) but while it’s easy to like this idea, considering most music can be accessed without having to buy a whole album, why in 2022 would someone listen to the whole thing?

