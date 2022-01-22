Public Skate: Bruins vs. Jets

The Winnipeg Jets are mired in a bit of a losing streak. Their last 4 decisions resulted in a whopping 2 of a possible 8 points. With the rest of the Central Division continuing the push for the playoffs, that just won’t cut it in Winnipeg. The Jets need to sort their issues out quickly if they want to consider any chance at a post-season berth. A date with the Florida Panthers did not appear to be the antidote to Winnipeg’s woes. The Jets were down Josh Morrissey and Dylan DeMelo against the best team in the NHL. It...went about as well as you’d expect.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO