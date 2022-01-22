ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Jets

By Angelina.Berube
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Bruins welcome the Winnipeg Jets to the TD Garden this afternoon for the first...

Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers

The Winnipeg Jets are mired in a bit of a losing streak. Their last 4 decisions resulted in a whopping 2 of a possible 8 points. With the rest of the Central Division continuing the push for the playoffs, that just won’t cut it in Winnipeg. The Jets need to sort their issues out quickly if they want to consider any chance at a post-season berth. A date with the Florida Panthers did not appear to be the antidote to Winnipeg’s woes. The Jets were down Josh Morrissey and Dylan DeMelo against the best team in the NHL. It...went about as well as you’d expect.
NHL
Who’s in, Who’s out when Bruins reach full strength

For the first time in quite a while, the Boston Bruins appeared to be nearing full strength when Nick Foligno returned from injury. Of course, Foligno has since gone back out with another injury, but his return raised some looming tough decisions about the forward corps once the injury bug decides to vacate Boston’s locker room.
NHL
Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks

When it rains, it pours. Or, well, since it’s the winter time, I suppose it’s dumping snow somewhere. The Winnipeg Jets are snowballing of a very different sort, and it’s carrying the team to the bottom of the Central Division. Winnipeg entered its Thursday evening matchup against the Vancouver Canucks without a win in its last 5 games. Vancouver presented the perfect opportunity for a rebound victory to stem the bleeding and circulate some good vibes. The Canucks aren’t nearly as good as their recent form suggests, which gave the Jets a solid chance at a win. Instead, we got The Big Sadness.
NHL
Preview: Bruins begin their road trip against the Colorado juggernaut

Nazem Kadri: 16G-36A-52PTS; Mikko Rantanen: 22G-27A-49PTS; Nathan MacKinnon: 9G-34A-43PTS; Cale Makar: 16G-23A-39PTS. Darcy Kuemper: 19-5-1, 2.63 GAA, .913 save percentage. So the Avs...they’re pretty good! As of Tuesday afternoon, Colorado was first in the league in wins (29) and first in goals-for per game (4.10). A unit!. To add...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Jets

BLUES The St. Louis Blues won't roll over easily. After taking a 7-1 loss in Calgary on Monday, their widest margin of defeat this season, the Blues fought back and downed the Flames 5-1 in Thursday's home ice rematch. The Blues have not taken regulation losses in consecutive games since Nov. 16.
NHL
Bruins vs. Avalanche 1/27/22 RECAP: The Avs climb back into game using third period, then Cale Makar puts the bullet into a 4-3 OT loss for the Bruins

To think this game started so dull...ish. Things started kind of a lightly boneheaded play by Taylor Hall clipping Nathan MacKinnon with his own stick, which would require him to leave the game early. Undeterred, the Avs made the Bruins work for much of the pucks in this game, even when they were rolling, the Avs were right with them.
NHL
Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
Big Game for Bruins vs. Booker T.

The Bartlesville High boy’s may have the biggest regular season game in the Clent Stewart era of Bruin hoops on Friday evening at Bruin Field House. A 14-1 and No. 1 ranked Booker T. Washington club visits on guy’s side. The Bruins are looking to avenge a loss to the Hornets in the finals of the ConocoPhillips Arvest Invitational earlier this month.
The Bruins supposedly have interest in JT Miller — what would it take to get him?

The Boston Bruins are interested in Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli:. Miller is having another solid season in Vancouver, as the forward has tallied 12 goals and 27 assists in 39 games played. If you’re averaging a point per game, it’s hard to complain about your play.
NHL

