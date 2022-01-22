ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators remain in good position for 3-star Texas receiver

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Missouri City (Texas) Hightower High School receiver Caleb Douglas has called Florida his leader in the past, and it seems the team remains in a good spot to land the services of the three-star 2022 prospect.

Douglas, who previously committed to Baylor and, most recently, USC, visited Gainesville this past weekend, and receivers coach Keary Colbert stopped by his home for a visit on Wednesday while the staff was on the road.

Douglas is the No. 64 receiver and No. 457 overall prospect on the 247Sports composite. He picked up an offer from UF shortly after decommitting from the Trojans on Nov. 30. He said his relationship with Colbert, who was also his primary recruiter at Southern Cal, is a driving factor for the Gators’ lead.

“It went great,” Douglas said of his visit, per On3’s Corey Bender. “Me and coach KC have been like that, so really it was just him coming to my house. We were just talking and chillin’, really.”

“We watched ESPN and saw Drake (London) come across the screen from USC. He was like, ‘Man, you guys are really similar. You guys play a lot of sports.’ He was like, ‘Your ceiling is super, super high because this is just you doing it during the season and not training for it. When you actually get the time to train for it, you’re going to be great.’

“(Colbert’s) great. He can really relate to us because he did it himself. At USC, he received for 1,000 yards and did all that we want to do, so he can actually give us real input. He isn’t a wide receivers coach who didn’t play the position, so whatever he knows, he isn’t lying about it; it’s true.”

Douglas has other suitors, namely LSU, which he intends to visit in an official capacity the weekend of Jan. 28. Still, it seems Florida remains the leader in the clubhouse for his pledge.

