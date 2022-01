Anthony Davis’ return to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup went as well as fans could hope as the team was able to win against the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets were without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, so James Harden took it upon himself to single-handedly carry their offense in the first half. However, the second half was a different story as head coach Frank Vogel was more aggressive with his coverages on Harden, blitzing him near half-court and forcing him to give up the ball.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO