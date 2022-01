Battlefield 2042 hasn't been with us for particularly long, having just released back in November of last year, and it should really be riding high on the current official Microsoft list of Most Played Xbox Games. However, as spotted by a user over on Resetera, DICE's latest has dropped right out of the top 50 in the US, with it not doing much better in the UK, where it's sat in 44th place, or in Canada where it's ranked just 45th.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO