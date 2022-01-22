ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGO Hosts: What to Watch This Weekend

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverwhelmed with options of movies and television shows? Look no further as KGO is here to help....

kgoradio.com

KGO in 810: Major Discoveries Ancient Egypt

Welcome to KGO in 8:10, a podcast for exclusive, not-on-the radio comments, thoughts, opinions, and stories. We know you’re busy and have countless options when it comes to choosing podcasts, so each of our podcasts in this series will last 8-minutes and 10-seconds. As a fan of KGO, you’ll...
WORLD
kgoradio.com

The BIG Lie with John Rothmann

Welcome to KGO in 8:10, a podcast for exclusive, not-on-the radio comments, thoughts, opinions, and stories. We know you’re busy and have countless options when it comes to choosing podcasts, so each of our podcasts in this series will last 8-minutes and 10-seconds. As a fan of KGO, you’ll...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Fox News Host Dan Bongino Permanently Banned by YouTube

Dan Bongino, the right-wing commentator and Fox News host, was permanently banned by YouTube for trying to bypass the platform’s suspension of one of his accounts over a violation of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy. Bongino’s two YouTube channels, including his main channel that most recently had about 882,000 subscribers, have been removed from the platform. In addition, he is barred from establishing any YouTube channels in the future. “We terminated Dan Bongino’s channels for circumventing our Terms of Service by posting a video while there was an active strike and suspension associated with the account,” a YouTube rep said in a...
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Joe Rogan’s Hot Take On The Term ‘Black’ Stuns Trevor Noah

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah on Wednesday mocked podcaster Joe Rogan for his hot take on the term “Black.”. Rogan, during a podcast episode this week with controversial professor Jordan Peterson, said that “unless you are talking to someone who is, like, 100% African from the darkest place where they are not wearing any clothes all day and they have developed all of that melanin to protect themselves from the sun, even the term Black is weird.”
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Whoopi Goldberg, Simon Pegg, and Jane Fonda Get ‘Luck’-y with Upcoming Apple TV Film

Turns out luck is a lady… one who certainly needs a four-leaf clover right about now. In upcoming star-studded adventure film “Luck,” Broadway star Eva Noblezada voices Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world who discovers the magical Land of Luck after aging out of foster care — and becomes determined to harness its power to fix her life. The only catch? She must unite the magical creatures in the Land of Luck, who have wily minds of their own. Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation unveiled the details behind the Among those magical creatures is a lucky black cat named Bob (Simon...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Stamos Remembers Last Time Seeing Bob Saget: “He Was at Peace Somehow”

John Stamos reflected on his final meeting with Bob Saget, who was found dead Jan. 9 at 65, in a tribute to his longtime friend and Full House co-star. In an interview with The New York Times, Stamos recalls some of the duo’s earliest and last interactions, noting they had a rocky beginning on Full House due to their opposing approaches to work. While remembering a video of the sitcom cast’s final bows, a moment in which Saget hugged and kissed Stamos, the actor admitted at the time that, “I don’t know how close I was to him at the end there....
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Peter Robbins, Original Voice of Charlie Brown in Peanuts Cartoons, Dead at 65

Actor Peter Robbins, who in his youth provided the original voice of Charlie Brown in various Peanuts cartoons, has died. He was 65. Robbins’ family confirmed to Fox 5 San Diego that the actor died by suicide earlier this month. Throughout the 1960s, Robbins lent his voice to Charlie Brown in several Peanuts specials, including the beloved holiday staples A Charlie Brown Christmas (in 1965) and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (in 1966). He also voiced the character in other CBS primetime shorts, including Charlie Brown’s All Stars! (1966), You’re in Love, Charlie Brown (1967) and He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown (1968), as well as...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Keke Palmer on How ‘Alice’ Explores Black Freedom Through Its Time Twist

For Keke Palmer, starring in Krystin Ver Linden’s directorial debut Alice was a sobering but empowering opportunity to connect with her ancestors while also reflecting on modern racial justice. It’s a role that speaks directly to her acting roots and that fits squarely into a larger vision for her career, she says, of “how I see resilience in who I am and how to express that visually and artistically, to me that’s really where it aligns.” In the film, which had its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition Section, Palmer plays an enslaved woman in 1800s Georgia...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Afterparty,’ ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’

A star-studded murder mystery (Apple TV+’s The Afterparty), a deep examination of a fallen star’s legacy (Showtime’s We Need to Talk About Cosby), a documentary about Janet Jackson and the NFL’s penultimate weekend of the season will fill your screens from Jan. 26-Feb. 1. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.  The Big Show At a party following a 15-year high school reunion, a pop star (Dave Franco) has fallen...
NFL
The Independent

Peter Dinklage: Donald Trump Jr launches bizarre attack on actor over criticism of ‘backward’ Snow White remake

Donald Trump Jr has attacked Peter Dinklage for criticising Disney’s “f***ing backward” remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.The Game of Thrones star hit out at the reboot in a recent podcast interview, where he slammed Disney for falling back on a story based on damaging stereotypes surrounding dwarfism, calling out double standards in the film industry.“You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing man?” Dinklage saidWhile Disney has responded to the criticism from Dinklage saying they “are consulting...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

TVLine Items: Hallmark's ER Reunion, My Brilliant Friend Returns and More

Peter Benton and Jeanie Boulet are getting A Second Chance at Love: ER vets Eriq La Salle and Gloria Reuben will reunite as the stars of the Hallmark Channel movie, premiering Saturday, March 26 at 8/7c, our sister site Deadline reports. In the flick, “on the surface, Alicia (played by Nancy Drew‘s Alvina August) and Arnold’s (Jared Joseph) marriage is picture perfect, however, there is something amiss. Arnold is ready to grow their family, but subconsciously Alicia is hesitant to the idea. Rather than face the problem head on, Alicia, the self-proclaimed ‘love doctor,’ immerses herself in her divorced parents Jack...
MOVIES

