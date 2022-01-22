Brock Davis Set To Release New Americana album, “A Song Waiting To Be Sung”

Conveying a moment in time, a vision in nature, or a fleeting feeling in a way that others can understand and relate to their own lives is the ultimate recipe for writing timeless, well-loved songs. When Toronto indie-folk artist Abigail Lapell sat down at the piano to write her newly-released tune “Pines,” she checked off each and every one of those boxes. Inspired by a songwriting residency in the Rockies, “Pines” captures the intimacy of walking alone through the woods, spellbound, surrounded by frozen mountain vistas, accented by a contagious melody falling somewhere between the stylings of Neil Young and early Cat Power. “Pines” transcends being a just song about Lapell’s time in the forested mountains—it’s a song sung to them and for them. In a perfectly complementing music video, “Pines” was brought to life visually with hand-drawn graphite animations by Columbian illustrator and director Tatiana Vaca. Today, Big Takeover premiered the song and video calling it “mystical and stunning.” Big Takeover continued their praise for Lapell who stated, “It’s certainly no minor feat when an artist wins English Songwriter of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards, enraptures throngs of concertgoers at Americanafest in Nashville – and converts yet more new fans while traipsing through Europe. But somehow Lapell has managed to do exactly that.” Fans can watch the beautifully orchestrated video for “Pines” today at this link and pre-order or pre-save Lapell’s upcoming album Stolen Time ahead of its April 22nd release right here.

