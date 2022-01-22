ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brock Davis Set To Release New Americana album, “A Song Waiting To Be Sung”

gratefulweb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger/songwriter Brock Davis announces a March 11 release date for his new album, A Song Waiting To Be Sung, on Raintown Records. Brock Davis is healing before our ears. His latest solo album, A Song Waiting To Be Sung, is a cathartic collection of Americana and Indie Country. Here, the singer-songwriter...

www.gratefulweb.com

Related
wivr1017.com

Walker Hayes Releases New Album

Today is the day (Jan. 21) Walker Hayes releases his new music, Country Stuff The Album. The 13-song project showcases autobiographical storylines, including topics of sobriety as well as love. Walker commented, “Every song on this album is a piece of who I am. I’m grateful I get to put...
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Jack White Releases New Song, Video From Upcoming Album

Jack White has shared a new song from his upcoming album called “Love Is Selfish.” The project, called Entering Heaven Alive, is the second of two to be released this year. White also directed the video for “Love Is Selfish,” which was released on Friday (January 14th).
MUSIC
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Team Talks Season Four Music, Teases ‘Huge Songs, New Sounds’

Thanks to big syncs by the Weeknd, Motley Crue and yacht rock icon Christopher Cross, season four of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” raised the bar in more ways than just its viewership, which propelled the show to No. 1 on Netflix’s English series chart for the two weeks following its New Years Eve release. Extending the storylines introduced in the beloved 1980s film series “The Karate Kid” and featuring many of its original stars, the series continued to find effective musical tie-ins to drive the narratives around 50-somethings Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) as they pursue yet another All...
TV & VIDEOS
antiMUSIC

Jackie Bristow Releasing New Album 'Outsider' In March

(Conqueroo) Jackie Bristow has announced that she will be releasing her new studio album, "Outsider", on March 4th, which marks her fifth studio album and first to be released by Mesa Bluemoon Recordings. We were sent the following details:. Bristow has taken many musical journeys to reach her fifth album....
CELEBRITIES
themanual.com

The Best New Song Releases As the New Year Comes In

Along with winter storms, some great tunes are blowing across the country to begin 2022. We’re only a week-and-a-half into 2022, but artists are bringing the fire to warm up chilled bones. The Manual advises that you take a few minutes out of busy days to kick back, relax and bask in some post-holiday recovery with tracks from The Weeknd, Earl Sweatshirt, and more.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Camp Cope to release album, share new song

Camp Cope have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Running with the Hurricane and will be out March 25 via Poison City, Run For Cover Records, and Specialist Subject. The band have also released the title track. Camp Cope released How to Socialise & Make Friends in 2018. Check out the song and tracklist below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Hatchie Announces New Album and Tour, Shares New Song “Quicksand”: Listen

Hatchie has announced her new album. The latest full-length from Harriette Pilbeam is Giving the World Away and it arrives April 22 via Secretly Canadian. She’s also shared the Nathan Castiel–directed video for her new single “Quicksand.” The track is co-written Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro and produced by Jorge Elbrecht. Watch the video, and find Hatchie’s upcoming tour dates, below.
RETAIL
sidestagemagazine.com

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators – Release New Song “Call Off The Dogs” Today; New Album Titled ‘4’ Out February 11, on Gibson Records

OUT FEBRUARY 11, 2022, ON GIBSON RECORDS (HERE) FIRST SINGLE OFF NEW ALBUM ‘4’ IS FASTEST RISING CHART DEBUT AT U.S. RADIO. HEADLINING U.S. TOUR KICKS OFF FEBRUARY 8 IN PORTLAND. ALL DATES/TICKETS (HERE) Above: SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS (L-R): BRENT FITZ (drums), FRANK SIDORIS...
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Dustin Lynch To Release New Album Next Month

Dustin Lynch has announced his upcoming fifth studio album. On ABC’s Good Morning America he said, “This has been a fun secret to keep!”. According to Dustin, the new album, Blue In The Sky, will be a collection of feel good songs that will make you “want to mix a drink and party with your friends.”
MUSIC
The Quietus

Shinichi Atobe Releases New Album, 'Love Of Plastic'

It's the Japanese producer's sixth album for Demdike Stare's DDS label. Shinichi Atobe has released a new album, Love Of Plastic. Spanning nine tracks, it's the Japanese producer's sixth album for Demdike Stare's DDS label, with the artist and imprint having first connected for 2014's Butterfly Effect when he returned to releasing new music following a 14-year hiatus. Atobe's previous album for the label, Yes, was released in mid-2020. You can listen to lead cut 'Love Of Plastic 5' above, and check clips for all of the album's tracks via Boomkat.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Ghost Announces New Album; Debut New Song

Ghost has announced their fifth album Impera. The album will feature twelve new songs including their newest song “Call Me Little Sunshine.” Impera is due out on March 11th. Last year, Tobias Forge opened up about the inspiration of Impera in an interview, saying, “The album that I...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Nicholas Bridgman releases new album, 'Blue Horizon'

Jazz pianist/composer Nicholas Bridgman made the best of the coronavirus restrictions by connecting with a band on the online jamming site, Jamkazam. While unable to perform live locally, Bridgman met guitarist Craig Hall, bassist Dan Koloski, and drummer Jim O'Sullivan in various virtual jam sessions. Their playing appealed and they all showed interest in devoting over a year to recording tracks from their home studios around the U.S. On 1/21/22, the resulting album, Blue Horizon, will be released, containing 12 of Bridgman's original contemporary jazz pieces.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Colin Hay Announces New Album, Ringo Starr Plays Drums On Title Track Out Now

Colin Hay is excited to announce that his upcoming album Now And The Evermore will be released on March 18, 2022 via Lazy Eye/Compass Records. Along with the announcement, Hay shared the album’s title track from the album, featuring a guest appearance from Ringo Starr who played drums on the track.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Jack Barksdale has released his new single, "Trances"

Americana singer-songwriter Jack Barksdale has released his new single, "Trances," and is set to release his first full-length studio album, Death of a Hummingbird, on March 4, 2022. The follow-up to his live album, Jack Barksdale: Live From Niles City (2019), and recorded over three August days in 2021 with producer/percussionist Mike Meadows at the invitation-only 3Sirens studio in East Nashville, Hummingbird finds the 14-year-old songwriter and guitar whiz honing his craft and working with other established artists. Under his ubiquitous red knit cap is a mind already insightful enough to describe the new album as “a chronicle of my continuous search for consciousness.”
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Brad Barr (The Barr Brothers, The Slip) Shares Haunting Video For New Single

Brad Barr - the lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter of The Barr Brothers and The Slip - shared the haunting video for his new single "TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTEEN." The track is the latest song to release from The Winter Mission, Barr's brand new instrumental solo guitar album releasing on January 21st through Secret City Records. Directed and filmed by his wife Brigitte Henry, Barr stated, "One of the most rewarding aspects of releasing this record is the opportunity to collaborate again with my wife, multi-media artist Brigitte Henry, who designed the cover art for this new album. Her touch is unmistakable and has played an important role in the Montreal arts and music community for the last two decades. Her process is always about discovering a new analogue approach to explore and reveal the mysteries of the natural world. So when she suggested that, for this video, we take a walk in the forest with a cluster of old audio tape, a piece of string, and a flying camera, I put my boots on."
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Take A Walk In The Woods With Abigail Lapell’s Intimate New Song “Pines”

Conveying a moment in time, a vision in nature, or a fleeting feeling in a way that others can understand and relate to their own lives is the ultimate recipe for writing timeless, well-loved songs. When Toronto indie-folk artist Abigail Lapell sat down at the piano to write her newly-released tune “Pines,” she checked off each and every one of those boxes. Inspired by a songwriting residency in the Rockies, “Pines” captures the intimacy of walking alone through the woods, spellbound, surrounded by frozen mountain vistas, accented by a contagious melody falling somewhere between the stylings of Neil Young and early Cat Power. “Pines” transcends being a just song about Lapell’s time in the forested mountains—it’s a song sung to them and for them. In a perfectly complementing music video, “Pines” was brought to life visually with hand-drawn graphite animations by Columbian illustrator and director Tatiana Vaca. Today, Big Takeover premiered the song and video calling it “mystical and stunning.” Big Takeover continued their praise for Lapell who stated, “It’s certainly no minor feat when an artist wins English Songwriter of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards, enraptures throngs of concertgoers at Americanafest in Nashville – and converts yet more new fans while traipsing through Europe. But somehow Lapell has managed to do exactly that.” Fans can watch the beautifully orchestrated video for “Pines” today at this link and pre-order or pre-save Lapell’s upcoming album Stolen Time ahead of its April 22nd release right here.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Melody’s Echo Chamber Announces New Album Emotional Eternal For April 2022 Release, Debuts Joyful New Song And Video “Looking Backward”

French musician Melody Prochet has announced the release of a brand new album entitled Emotional Eternal which will be released on April 29. The album will be Melody’s Echo Chamber’s third studio album, following the likes of 2018’s Bon Voyage and her 2012 self-titled debut. Alongside the album announcement, Prochet offers fans a taste of what’s to come with the release of her melodic new song titled “Looking Backward.” The single is accompanied by a gorgeous animated music video.
MUSIC

