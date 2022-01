New tunes from Big K.R.I.T.? Sign us up, please. With his entire discography now available on the streaming platforms, the Mississippi hero returns with his first drop of 2022, “So Cool.” K.R.I.T. has also shared a video for the track, which is kinda wild: the thing plays like a sketch out of Sherman’s Showcase, with K.R.I.T. channeling his inner Ron Burgundy. The likes of Karlous Miller, Trinidad James, Akeem Ali, and Wally Sparks also appear throughout.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO