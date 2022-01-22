ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts Fort Worth – Emerging Artist Residency – deadline Feb. 15

This program is part of Arts Fort Worth’s ongoing commitment to support the creation of arts for all. With an emphasis on emerging practices, this program provides one artist with a non-residential studio space at Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy Street in the Cultural District of Fort Worth. This program aims...

RCAS 56th Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition – entry deadline Feb. 28

This exhibit is open to all amateur and professional Texas Artists, age 18 and over. Artwork must be original, executed after February 1, 2020 without instructor supervision, must not be copies of art work or photographs by persons other than the artist, even with copyright and/or original photographer’s permission and must not have been previously accepted in any RCAS Regional Shows. Multiple painting series must be in separate frames only and will be judged individually. Image submission should show the image only, not the frame. Categories will be Oil/Acrylic on Canvas or Hard Surface, Water Media on Paper, Collage/Mixed Media (which includes digital/photographic art) and Pastels/Graphics. No sculpture, shadow boxes or assemblage. Graphics are limited to charcoals, pen & ink, colored & graphite pencils, crayons, woodcuts, etchings, and hand pulled prints. Artwork which includes nudes, conspicuously religious or blatant political statements will not be accepted. Works which differ substantially from image submitted will be disqualified. RCAS reserves the right to refuse any entry. Approximately $6,000.00 in cash and merchandise awards.
RICHARDSON, TX
Healing Hands Luncheon Co-Chairs Reveal New Details For HHM Health Fundraiser

Things are popping for HHM Health’s Healing Hands Luncheon on Thursday, March 31. In addition to having Heisman Trophy winner and HFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown as the featured speaker and Margot Perot as presenting sponsor, the late Caroline Rose Hunt’s granddaughter Juliana Sands will represent The Rosewood Foundation and Caroline’s family in accepting an award for their dedication to vision healthcare.
DALLAS, TX
The Southlake Senior Activity Center Wins the 2022 TRAPS State Lone Star Recreation Programming, Class IV Award

The Senior Activity Center is known for its dedication to the senior community and its world-class programs!. The Southlake Senior Activity Center recently received the 2022 Lone Star Recreation Programming, Class IV Award at the state level from the Texas Recreation and Park Society (TRAPS) for the National Senior Center Month Parade. Staff submitted this Senior Center program for consideration in November. According to the TRAPS awards committee, “In keeping with the TRAPS Mission: Texas Recreation and Park Society advance the quality-of-life industry through Connections, Advocacy, Resources and Education (C.A.R.E.) Your agency and/or representative exemplified this acronym with tenacity.”
SOUTHLAKE, TX
ColorPalooza looking for artists

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Extended hours!) Art activities include a chalk festival, live artist demos, and the Artisan Market. Live music performances of course!. Now accepting vendor applications. Vendor Deadline: Monday, April 4. For information about the event, contact 972.219.3401. Corporate or commercial vendors are NOT accepted at...
