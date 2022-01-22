Non-Glass Artist in Residence – Jan. 31st deadline to apply

This exhibit is open to all amateur and professional Texas Artists, age 18 and over. Artwork must be original, executed after February 1, 2020 without instructor supervision, must not be copies of art work or photographs by persons other than the artist, even with copyright and/or original photographer’s permission and must not have been previously accepted in any RCAS Regional Shows. Multiple painting series must be in separate frames only and will be judged individually. Image submission should show the image only, not the frame. Categories will be Oil/Acrylic on Canvas or Hard Surface, Water Media on Paper, Collage/Mixed Media (which includes digital/photographic art) and Pastels/Graphics. No sculpture, shadow boxes or assemblage. Graphics are limited to charcoals, pen & ink, colored & graphite pencils, crayons, woodcuts, etchings, and hand pulled prints. Artwork which includes nudes, conspicuously religious or blatant political statements will not be accepted. Works which differ substantially from image submitted will be disqualified. RCAS reserves the right to refuse any entry. Approximately $6,000.00 in cash and merchandise awards.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO