Kennewick - A local Kennewick artist has the opportunity to be published in an international art book. 26 year old, David Lopez, strangely enough got this once in a lifetime chance from a simple message on Instagram. David has been actively pursuing art for 6 years now, his work has been featured at different galleries all over the Tri-Cities. After seeing his work on Instagram a year ago, Guto Ajayu Culture, sought him out to be a part of their 4th Art Anthropology book. This organization is based in Madrid, where they curate and organize different projects and cultural books every year.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO