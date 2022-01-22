ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Death From Antimicrobial Resistance; Antibodies vs COVID

By Rick Lange, MD, Texas Tech; Elizabeth Tracey,
MedPage Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTTHealthWatch is a weekly podcast from Texas Tech. In it, Elizabeth Tracey, director of electronic media for Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Rick Lange, MD, president of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, look at the top medical stories of the week. This week's topics include...

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
El Paso, TX
Coronavirus
Fox News

US scientists who downplayed COVID-19 lab leak origins theory sang a different tune in private, emails show

U.S. scientists who publicly attributed the COVID-19 pandemic to natural origins rather than human engineering were far less confident in private, transcripts and notes from previous meetings show. However, conversations between public officials seem to indicate that some experts may have consciously chosen to suppress evidence that could fuel "conspiracists."
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Antimicrobial Resistance#Monoclonal Antibodies#Race And Ethnicity#Antibody#Tthealthwatch#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Md#Tt Healthwatch
Shropshire Star

‘More than 1.2m deaths from antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide in 2019’

The research indicates antimicrobial resistance is now a leading cause of death worldwide. More than 1.2 million people died in 2019 from antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, more deaths than HIV/Aids or malaria, a new study suggests. The research indicates antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is now a leading cause of death worldwide, and...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Drug-Resistant Bacterium Second Only to COVID-19 for Leading Cause of Death by Infection

Infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria kill nearly as many people worldwide as HIV and malaria combined. Since the discovery of penicillin nearly 100 years ago, antibiotics have saved countless lives. But bacterial strains have gotten smarter, evolving in ways to evade the killing power of the common treatments we’ve come to rely on.
SCIENCE
The Daily Inter Lake

Omicron resistance prompts Logan Health to halt antibody program

Logan Health’s monoclonal antibody program that has successfully treated thousands of Covid-19 patients ended last week after emerging guidelines indicate that available treatments are not effective against the highly contagious omicron variant. According to Jesse Arneson, the infusion supervisor at Logan Health, hospital leadership made the decision to pull...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Antimicrobial resistance accounts for more global deaths than HIV, malaria, study finds

An estimated 1.27 million people around the world died directly from antimicrobial-resistant bacterial infections in 2019, according to a study published Jan. 19 in The Lancet. Antimicrobial resistance was also a factor in nearly 5 million deaths globally, the estimates show. Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Acinetobacter...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Nature.com

The impact of antimicrobial stewardship program designed to shorten antibiotics use on the incidence of resistant bacterial infections and mortality

Reassessing the continuing need for and choice of antibiotics by using an antibiotic "time out'' program may reduce unnecessary treatment. This study aimed to explore the effect of an antibiotic stewardship program (ASP) on the antibiotics consumption, incidence of resistant bacterial infections and overall hospital mortality in a tertiary medical center during the study period 2012"“2014. An ASP composed of multidisciplinary strategies including pre-prescription approval and post-approval feedback and audit, and a major "time out'' intervention (shorten the default antibiotic prescription duration) usage was introduced in year 2013. Consumption of antibiotics was quantified by calculating defined daily doses (DDDs). Interrupted time series (ITS) analysis was used to explore the changes of antibiotics consumption before and after intervention, accounting for temporal trends that may be unrelated to intervention. Our results showed that following the intervention, DDDs showed a decreased trend in overall (in particular the major consumed penicillins and cephalosporins), in both intensive care unit (ICU) and non-ICU, and in non-restrictive versus restrictive antibiotics. Importantly, ITS analysis showed a significantly slope change since intervention (slope change p value 0.007), whereas the incidence of carbapenem-resistant and vancomycin-resistant pathogens did not change significantly. Moreover, annual overall mortality rates were 3.0%, 3.1% and 3.1% from 2012 to 2014, respectively. This study indicates that implementing a multi-disciplinary strategy to shorten the default duration of antibiotic prescription can be an effective manner to reduce antibiotic consumption while not compromising resistant infection incidence or mortality rates.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Additional antibodies may protect against COVID

When we talk about antibodies against COVID-19, we tend to mean the so-called neutralizing antibodies, that offer protection by blocking the virus from invading our cells. Now, a new study from Lund University in Sweden has revealed that non-neutralizing antibodies may also be important in providing protection against COVID. "Our...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pharmacological evaluation of disulfiram analogs as antimicrobial agents and their application as inhibitors of fosB-mediated fosfomycin resistance

Disulfide analogs of the alcohol sobriety medication disulfiram (AntabuseÂ®) were evaluated for antimicrobial activity. Structure-activity relationship analyses of MIC data obtained for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and other pathogenic organisms revealed correlations between the lipophilicity and bulkiness of the substituents. Analogs conferring optimal anti-MRSA activity contained S-octyl disulfides and either N,N-dimethyl- or N-pyrrolidine dithiocarbamate substituents. Additional testing revealed that both disulfiram and its S-octyl derivative are capable of sensitizingÂ S. aureus to the bactericidal effects of fosfomycin. Mechanistic studies established that the compounds decrease intracellular levels of the fosB cofactor bacillithiol through a thiol-disulfide exchange reaction. The increased fosfomycin susceptibilityÂ in S. aureusÂ was thereby attributed to a depleted cellular bacillithiol pool available for inactivationÂ by fosB.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

FDA Limits Use of Two COVID Antibody Treatments

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (healthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Monday that it will curtail the use of two monoclonal antibody treatments that do not appear to work against the highly contagious Omicron variant. The combo treatments bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab, made by Eli Lilly and Regeneron, respectively, performed well against earlier variants, but only a third antibody therapy made by GlaxoSmithKline has stayed strong against Omicron. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Report: FDA to restrict use of COVID antibody drugs

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is likely to restrict the use of COVID-19 antibody treatments from Regeneron and Eli Lilly as they are ineffective against the Omicron variant, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The FDA action will involve revising the emergency use authorizations for the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Antimicrobial resistance far deadlier than thought, study finds

In the largest and most comprehensive study to date on the global burden of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), an international team of researchers estimates that more than 1.2 million people died from drug-resistant infections in 2019. Using data from 204 countries and territories on 23 bacterial pathogens and 88 drug-pathogen combinations,...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Global burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in 2019: a systematic analysis

Background: Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) poses a major threat to human health around the world. Previous publications have estimated the effect of AMR on incidence, deaths, hospital length of stay, and health-care costs for specific pathogen-drug combinations in select locations. To our knowledge, this study presents the most comprehensive estimates of AMR burden to date.
SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

Aridis wins funding from Gates Foundation to test inhalational COVID-19 antibodies

Nano-cap biotech, Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS), has added ~37% in the pre-market after announcing that the company received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to investigate its inhaled monoclonal antibodies against influenza and SARS-CoV2. Identified as a cost-effective mechanism to deliver antibodies, the inhaled formulation technology is aimed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy