Chiefs Market Movers heading into the Divisional Round

By Matt Stagner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday night’s Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium should be an epic matchup. The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both have to be feeling confident as they come off convincing victories in the Wild Card round. Buffalo won the regular-season game between the two squads, but the Chiefs know...

Tyrann Mathieu is feeling ‘very well,’ plus other Chiefs injury updates

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took the podium Wednesday — as the Chiefs began their preparation for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Reid started his press conference with a couple of injury updates. “The only person that didn’t practice [Wednesday] was Tyrann [Mathieu],” said...
2022 Divisional Recap: The Reapening

13 seconds is not a lot of time in the lifespan of beings that experience, on average, about 2.3 billion of them. It’s not enough time to brush your teeth, or dress yourself, or use the restroom, or complete any number of basic tasks. But as it turns out, 13 seconds is more than enough time for Patrick Mahomes II to casually suck the soul remnants out of one of the most desperate NFL fanbases, and in the process complete the preordained, ultimate transformation into the merciless automaton of death he is now confirmed to be. Showtime Mahomes was an exciting new face that took the football world by storm with a revolutionarily high-octane, fun style of playing the game. Little did the general public know, all the while Brett Veach and Andy Reid had been programming Reaper Mahomes, cold-blooded destroyer of worlds, to take Showtime’s place on Sunday. For 31 franchises and fanbases, competing against him is suddenly no longer a challenging novelty, but instead a sobering affirmation of the futility of trying to conquer death. Because Mahomes competing for Lamar Hunt trophies year-in, year-out is just as inevitable.
3 Chiefs named to PFWA All-Rookie team

The Pro Football Writers of America released its NFL All-Rookie team roster on Tuesday. While Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase won the big honors, three Kansas City Chiefs made the 2021 All-Rookie team: center Creed Humphrey, left guard Trey Smith and linebacker Nick Bolton.
3 reasons the Chiefs-Bengals AFC title game will differ from Week 17 matchup

You've seen it; we've all seen it. For some reason, media and fans alike seem to be doing everything in their power to convince themselves the first meeting between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals showed everyone that they have the formula to win again. I'd argue that...
Arrowheadlines: Travis Kelce can tie with Jerry Rice for a playoff record this Sunday

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce enters this AFC Championship with seven-career playoff games of 100 or more receiving yards. That ranks No. 2 all-time by a pass catcher and trails Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice by just one for the NFL postseason record. So far, Kelce has been enjoying a strong playoff run, as he’s caught 13 of his 16 targets for 204 yards and two touchdowns over the last two weeks.
Which remaining team ‘scares’ Chiefs fans the most?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. In this edition, confidence hits a season-high — plus, we find out which remaining team scares fans the most. Fan confidence. Yes, this...
Madden Simulation: Chiefs-Bengals for the AFC championship

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, click to start the above video — or if you can't see it, click here. The Kansas City Chiefs survived and advanced against the Buffalo Bills last week — and now, they welcome in quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game. Here is how it all went down in the EA Universe:
