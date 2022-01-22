ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

January 22nd Iowa State Junior Day/Visit Tracker

By Nick Osen
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday is a major day in Ames, as...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

How to check out the Big 12/SEC challenge, with Cyclones game preview

It took the full 40 minutes plus an overtime period for the 23rd-ranked Cyclones to leave Stillwater with a victory Wednesday night, to the tune of 84-81. Nevertheless, Iowa State got a much-needed conference win on the road with the OT victory. Simply put, star guard Izaiah Brockington wasn’t going to let the team lose.
AMES, IA
247Sports

BONEYARD: Lady hoops blows out Mizzou, Bulldog recruiting class shrinks

Mississippi State fans found out earlier this week that star Rickea Jackson was leaving the Bulldog program. Many felt that winning games down the stretch would prove to be more difficult. Last night, State defeated Missouri with ease thanks in large part to seven three-point baskets from regular reserve Caterrion Thompson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Rising 2024 linebacker Payton Pierce adds Oklahoma State offer

Oklahoma State joined a growing list of schools in the Big 12 to offer Lucas (Tex.) Lovejoy 2024 linebacker Payton Pierce on Friday. The sophomore is one of the top rising prospects in Texas for the class. Pierce holds additional offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Minnesota, Missouri, SMU, Texas...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

BREAKING: Tyler Jansey is Wisconsin's first commit in 2023

The wait is over. Wisconsin has its first verbal commitment in the class of 2023. On Friday, Batavia (Ill.) inside linebacker Tyler Jansey made the call to head coach Paul Chryst and the Badgers. "I just love their physicality," Jansey told Badger247 is a previous interview. "Watching somebody like Leo...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Ames, IA
Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
247Sports

2023 WR Chris Culliver offered by Florida State on weekend visit

Maiden (N.C.) three-star junior wide receiver Chris Culliver made his way to Florida State on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-3, 174-pound wide receiver landed an offer from the Seminoles during the initial part of his weekend visit. Culliver is expected to return to campus on Saturday for a more extensive visit.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant talks recent Oregon visit

Gardena (Calif.) Serra junior defensive back Rodrick Pleasant visited Oregon last weekend and had a chance to talk with the football and track coaches. Pleasant has been active on the visit front over the last year. He has already been to Cal, UCLA and Washington and has checked out USC multiple times.
GARDENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Cyclones#Tracker#Basketball Court#Hilton Coliseum#Tcu
247Sports

Rising 2024 LB taking first ever trip to U-M this weekend

Michigan has gotten off to a fast start this cycle with four commitments already in the fold and been working hard to build the class. The Wolverines have hit the ground running this month traveling around the country and checking on many prospects. They also have had some visitors in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Indiana basketball: Where Hoosiers stand in latest bracketology

The Indiana Hoosiers are now 15-5 following a win over Penn State. With the 74-57 win, the Hoosiers look pretty good in the latest bracketology projections. CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm provided his latest projections and Indiana is squarely in the tournament. Head coach Mike Woodson said the team is...
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Previewing this weekend's Orlando Pylon 7-on-7 tournament

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The 7-on-7 season circuit continues this weekend with Pylon's opening tournament of the year as over 30 teams are making their way to Central Florida for two days of competition. Cormani McClain (No. 1-ranked CB per the 247Sports Composite), Brandon Inniss (No. 1-ranked WR), Carnell Tate (No. 3-ranked WR), Jalen Brown (No. 4-ranked WR) and Cedric Baxter Jr. (No. 4-ranked RB) are amongst some of the more notable names set to be running around on Saturday before elimination gets underway Sunday. Below, are some more prospects of note set to be in attendance.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

The 1-3-1 on No. 4 Baylor's next opponent Alabama

No. 4 Baylor (18-2, 6-2) travels to Alabama (13-7, 4-4) for the 9th-annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. Baylor is 7-1 in Big 12/SEC Challenges, the best record of any team in either league. The Bears (7-1) and Tide (3-1) are the only teams without multiple Big 12/SEC Challenge losses. Here is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

List of recruits who committed to P5 schools this week

The 2022 recruiting cycle is heating up with National Signing Day coming up next week and some of the top high school football players around the country are still announcing their respective college decisions. During the week beginning Jan. 22 and ending Jan. 28, there were 37 players who committed...
NFL
247Sports

How to Watch Texas Tech versus Mississippi State

Much has been made of the Big XII’s alleged superiority to every other basketball conference in the land. The No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-5, 5-3) will attempt to do their part to validate that claim when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-6, 4-3) tomorrow in United Supermarkets Arena at 5:00 p.m., in a game to be televised by ESPN2. The battle will be part of the ninth instantiation of the Big XII/SEC Challenge. Texas Tech is 2-0 all time against Mississippi State, having beaten the Bulldogs in 2008 and 2015.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Sophomore point guard TJ Robinson talks recent offers

TJ Robinson has seen his recruitment reach new heights this year. In the past two weeks, the 6-foot-2,150-pound point guard out of Cumberland (Md.) Bishop Walsh added his first high major offers from LSU and Kansas State. He labels his strengths as the primary reasons why. "I think I can...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

David McCormack and Oscar Tshiebwe set for clash inside Saturday when Kansas takes on Kentucky

Kansas basketball big man David McCormack will be battling inside with one of his former teammates Saturday inside Allen Fieldhouse for KU’s top-15 matchup with Kentucky. McCormack and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe both played for Team Loaded AAU Basketball — a grassroots program out of Virginia — in high school. Now, they’re going to be a key matchup in a game between the two winningest programs in college basketball history.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Four-star CB Khamari Terrell commits to Oregon Ducks

Killeen (Texas) Shoemaker four-star cornerback Khamari Terrell announced his commitment to Oregon on Friday afternoon. The class-of-2022 prospect chose to play for the Ducks over his other finalists in Baylor, Clemson, Florida, LSU and USC. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Terrell took his official visit to Eugene last weekend and he’ll also...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Defensive tackle Jordon Riley enters transfer portal

A thin spot for Nebraska took another hit on Friday afternoon as sixth year defensive lineman Jordon Riley entered the transfer portal. The defender, who has a sixth season of eligibility because of the 2020 COVID-19 year, will be looking to play somewhere else. Riley spent two seasons with the...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy