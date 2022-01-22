January 22nd Iowa State Junior Day/Visit Tracker

Much has been made of the Big XII’s alleged superiority to every other basketball conference in the land. The No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-5, 5-3) will attempt to do their part to validate that claim when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-6, 4-3) tomorrow in United Supermarkets Arena at 5:00 p.m., in a game to be televised by ESPN2. The battle will be part of the ninth instantiation of the Big XII/SEC Challenge. Texas Tech is 2-0 all time against Mississippi State, having beaten the Bulldogs in 2008 and 2015.

