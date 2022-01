Remember, what feels like decades ago, when you actually had to pack up the family on the weekend and make a trip to the video store to rent a movie? There were several VHS/DVD rental stores located all throughout Berkshire County and renting a movie was an event. As I write this, I'm chuckling to myself as some readers will probably ask "What's a video rental store?" Time marches on and nowadays we're spoiled with online streaming options but back in the day, physically going to the store to rent a video was the way to go.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO