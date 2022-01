Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose is now official for AEW Dynamite. Soho vs. Rose was set up on this week’s Beach Break edition of Dynamite as Rose issued a challenge during a promo with Vickie Guerrero, demanding that she get a match with Soho. The match was then confirmed during Friday’s Rampage as Rose mocked how Soho plays the air guitar during her entrance. AEW then confirmed the bout for Dynamite.

