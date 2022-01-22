ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Judge Temporarily Blocks Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena Over John Eastman's Chapman University Work

By Meghann M. Cuniff
Cover picture for the articleA federal judge has halted a subpoena the Jan. 6 Congressional committee served against...

It Was Determined That Eastman’s Attempt to Get a Committee Subpoena Scheduled for January 6th Dismissed by a Judge Was Unsuccessful.

A federal judge has denied John Eastman’s urgent request to have a subpoena issued last week by the Jan. 6 select committee to Chapman University, Eastman’s former employer, by the attorney who spearheaded Donald Trump’s effort to pressure Mike Pence to single-handedly overturn the 2020 election invalidated.
