ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Report: Homicide ranks high among Baltimore child fatalities

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE — A Baltimore health report says homicide was the leading cause of “unexpected or unusual” death for children in the city for a five-year...

wtop.com

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTOP

Police: 2 men found slain in Dorchester County

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say they’re investigating after two men were found apparently slain in Dorchester County. State police say the men were found inside a building of Park Lane in Cambridge on Tuesday and pronounced dead by emergency medical service personnel. Officers with the Cambridge police department responded initially, but the state police homicide unit was asked to take the lead in the investigation. Police say investigators spent the night searching the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses in the area. Their bodies will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy. The men’s names have not been released.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WTOP

MS-13 gang members found guilty in slew of Maryland crimes, murders

A three-month federal trial ends with the conviction of four MS-13 gang members. Prosecutors say they carried out a string of murders and other crimes in Maryland between 2015 and 2017. A federal jury in Baltimore convicted Milton Portillo-Rodriguez, 26, Juan Carlos Sandoval-Rodriguez, 22, Oscar Armando Sorto Romero, 22; and...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Seek Help IDing Man Sought In West Baltimore Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police released surveillance images in hopes the public can help them identify a man sought in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday in West Baltimore. The surveillance images provided by Baltimore Police appear to show a man with a bicycle who is dressed in a hooded, dark-colored winter jacket and black pants. His face is obscured. Investigators want to speak with the man about a deadly shooting that unfolded Thursday afternoon in the 1600 block of West North Avenue, according to police. Officers called to a shooting in that area about 2 p.m. found a man shot multiple times. The unnamed shooting victim died of his injuries at the scene. Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the individual pictured in the photos is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Homicide detectives investigate deadly northeast Baltimore shooting

Baltimore (WBFF) — Shots were fired before noon in northeast Baltimore on Saturday. The victim was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. It happened just before 11:30am on Walther Ave near Moravia Rd. Police received several calls for shots being fired, on scene...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Reported In Baltimore: Police

Two people were shot in broad daylight Tuesday in Baltimore, according to police. At around 11 a.m. a 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the alley of the 2300 block of Druid Hill Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. He was transported to...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
fox5dc.com

Wheaton volunteer firefighter among 3 killed in burning Baltimore row house

A member of the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad (WVRS) was one of three firefighters who died inside a vacant row home on the 200 block of South Stricker Street in Baltimore today. The burning three-story row house partially collapsed trapping four members inside – including WVRS life member Kenneth Lacayo.
kion546.com

Baltimore police: Anti-violence worker among 3 fatally shot

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a quadruple shooting in Baltimore left three men dead, including an anti-violence worker. Officers responding to the scene in the East Baltimore neighborhood on Wednesday night found four men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Three died and the fourth is expected to survive. Officials say one of those killed was DaShawn McGrier, a Safe Streets violence interrupter. Safe Streets outreach workers mediate disputes in an effort to prevent violence and work to steer young people away from violence. McGrier is the third Safe Streets worker killed in the city since last January. Mayor Brandon Scott called the shooting “a horrific tragedy.”
WTOP

Restaurant manager, delivery worker slain in Baltimore shootings

BALTIMORE — Police say the general manager of a restaurant in Little Italy was killed in Fells Point and a woman delivering food was fatally shot hours later in northeast Baltimore during a robbery. Police say Chesley Patterson was shot around midnight on Eastern Avenue and pronounced dead at...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#The Baltimore Sun#The Associated Press
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police lieutenant's husband fatally shot on Walker Avenue

The husband of a Baltimore City police lieutenant was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in northeast Baltimore. Residents who live in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue described a blatant crime after someone shot James Blue III multiple times. The residents with whom the 11 News I-Team spoke on Wednesday asked to remain anonymous.
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Baltimore Man Handed Life Sentence In Fatal Mondawmin Shooting Spree

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to life plus 52 years in prison for a 2019 shooting in Mondawmin that resulted in the death of one man and injured three others. Donte Orlando Patterson, Jr. was found guilty in Oct. 2021 of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder,...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbslocal.com

Help Sought Identifying Witnesses To Baltimore County Cold Case Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a couple who may have witnessed a cold case homicide. Police on Thursday released an image of the couple, which was purportedly taken in May 1978. It is believed the couple pictured might have information that could solve an unspecified homicide from the same year.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Cecil Whig

'The bravest among us:' firefighters with Cecil ties killed battling Baltimore blaze

BALTIMORE — A Cecil County resident was killed Monday along with two of his fellow Baltimore City Fire Department firefighters while battling a blaze at a vacant row-home, which collapsed and trapped them and one other BCFD member — who was critically injured — inside the building, according to fire officials. Killed in the line of duty were Lt. Paul Butrim, a 37-year-old Colora resident who was a 16-year BCFD veteran; Firefighter/Paramedic Kelsey Sadler, a Harford County resident who was a 15-year veteran with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Va. inmate accused of manslaughter in fellow detainee death

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia jail inmate has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of concealing that a fellow detainee who died had taken a suspected narcotic and needed medical help. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said that Elizabeth Roxanne Mickles of Martinsville died Saturday. Authorities accuse Rebecca...
MARTINSVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy