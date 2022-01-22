James McPake: Progressing was the priority for Dundee

St Johnstone and Dundee both remain in relegation trouble in the cinch Premiership after the Tayside derby ended in a goalless draw. Saints halted an eight-game losing run in the league but passed up an opportunity to leapfrog their neighbours who had suffered defeats in their previous six Premiership matches.
Dundee United finally returned to winning ways in the cinch Premiership with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Ross County at Tannadice. Substitute Nicky Clark was the home hero, cancelling out Regan Charles-Cook’s opener from the penalty spot before scoring the winner in stoppage time.
Niall McGinn is excited about running out at Dens Park as a Dundee player after making his debut for the club in Wednesday’s goalless draw at St Johnstone. The 34-year-old former Celtic winger played the majority of the second half in Perth 48 hours after joining from Aberdeen, where he scored 87 goals in 358 appearances.
Scott Arfield’s late strike gave Rangers a crucial 1-0 cinch Premiership win over Livingston at Ibrox. On a rainy night in Glasgow, Arfield, a second-half replacement for James Sands, converted a Borna Barisic cross as the home side struggled to break down a well-organised West Lothian outfit.
Tam Courts says Dundee United’s last-gasp 2-1 victory over Ross County on Wednesday night could be a “defining” moment of the Taysiders’ season. The home side had gone behind to a Regan Charles-Cook strike in the 53rd minute but United substitute Nicky Clark levelled with a penalty in the 73rd minute and then headed in a dramatic winner in stoppage time.
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander praised his team for securing a deserved point against Hibernian after losing Liam Donnelly to what he branded a “harsh” red card. Alexander was also sent off by Andrew Dallas after Donnelly received a second yellow card following a sliding challenge on Drey Wright in the 73rd minute of a goalless Fir Park encounter.
David Martindale insists Livingston go into Saturday’s game against Hibernian immersed in a relegation battle they have been fighting since the opening day of the cinch Premiership season. The Lions’ 1-0 defeat by league leaders Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday night left them in ninth place, eight points ahead...
Ten-man Motherwell held out for a point in a goalless cinch Premiership encounter with Hibernian. Midfielder Liam Donnelly and manager Graham Alexander were both red-carded in the closing 20 minutes at Fir Park but Hibs could not capitalise.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was left cursing his luck after recent signing Nadir Ciftci joined a mounting casualty list during the goalless draw with Dundee. The former Dundee United and Celtic attacker suffered a hamstring strain eight minutes into his home debut as Saints halted an eight-game losing run in the cinch Premiership.
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin is delighted to see his players revelling in his new system after being wary of changing his tactics halfway through the season. The Buddies have won all three games in 2022 after Goodwin switched from a 3-5-2 formation to a 4-2-3-1.
Connor Ronan admits he is revelling in a fresh start after clinching St Mirren’s third consecutive win of 2022. The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international curled home a brilliant finish to seal a 1-0 win over Aberdeen on Tuesday.
Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime has told fans they will not have long to wait to see Ellis Simms scoring. Simms made his Hearts debut off the bench against Celtic on Wednesday and looked lively as Robbie Neilson’s side fell just short in their comeback attempts.
St Johnstone have signed Swedish midfielder Melker Hallberg on an 18-month contract following his departure from Hibernian. The 26-year-old arrived in Scotland two-and-a-half-years ago when Paul Heckingbottom took him to Easter Road.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts praised striker Nicky Clark after he came off the bench to secure a dramatic last-gasp victory at Tannadice. The Tangerines had gone behind to a Regan Charles-Cook strike in the second half but Clark netted from the penalty spot and then headed home in stoppage time to secure all three points.
Malky Mackay wants his Ross County players to rise to the occasion against Rangers on Saturday. The cinch Premiership champions won 4-2 in an entertaining encounter when they visited Dingwall last August.
Stephen Glass believes Bologna target Calvin Ramsay will still be an Aberdeen player at the end of the transfer window. Bologna appear keen to sign 18-year-old Ramsay before the transfer window closes on Monday, with reports suggesting the Serie A club have offered £4.8million for the Scotland Under-21 international.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes Amad Diallo’s price tag is irrelevant as he looks for his new loan player to make an impact at Rangers. The highly-rated 19-year-old Ivory Coast international moved to Manchester United from Serie A side Atalanta a year ago, signing for a fee of 21million euros (£18.7million) that could reach 41m euros (£36.5m) with add-ons.
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has added American forward Joe Efford to his striking options at Fir Park. Efford, 25, has arrived from Belgian club Waasland-Beveren for an undisclosed fee and signed a deal until the summer of 2023.
