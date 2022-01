CSI: Vegas is officially done with season one and fans have had time to mull over their favorite episodes thus far. Here’s the top-rated episode according to IMDb. Right now, the season 1 finale takes the cake. Finale episodes tend to have an extra bit of suspense to them, and it appears this one had enough of it to make it the fan-favorite. The episode, titled, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, answered some questions fans had all season but also left them with more. It holds a 7.8 out of 10 rating on the website.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO