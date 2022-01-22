ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 270 'Embedded,' No. 6: 'Nice bling bling'

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbPc4_0dt3J6x900

The UFC returns for its first pay-per-view of 2022 on Saturday with UFC 270, which means the fight week video series “Embedded” is back to document the fighters behind the scenes.

UFC 270 takes place Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

UFC 270 features a championship double-header. In the main event, heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) looks to unify his belt against interim champ Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC). In the co-headliner, newly crowned flyweight champ Brandon Moreno (19-5-2 MMA, 7-2-2 UFC) will look to close out his trilogy with Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC).

The fifth episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters as they go throughout their fight week. Here is the description from YouTube:

Champion Brandon Moreno makes weight, guided by the UFC PI nutrition team. All the stars of the title fights hit their numbers, then face off for fans on Friday afternoon.

Check out the episode in the video above.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jake Paul buys UFC parent company shares as Dana White feud over fighter pay escalates

Jake Paul has bought shares in Endeavour Group Holdings, the company which owns UFC.The fighter has been calling for increases in benefits and earnings for athletes within the sport, particularly butting heads with Dana White, UFC president.Now, Paul has opted to take the fight from within, becoming a shareholder alongside his partner Geoffrey Woo to, as he explains, affect change in UFC’s approach to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.Their plan appears to stem around convincing other activists and investors to join in with the attempt to change matters inside UFC, with Paul tagging Engine No1 in a tweet announcing...
UFC
The Independent

Michael Bisping reveals Conor McGregor feud after ‘abusive and threatening messages’

Michael Bisping was once the undisputed UFC middleweight champion, an actor in a notable movie and a friend of Conor McGregor’s - but only two of those remain the case now.The Hall of Fame inductee has shed light now on how he and McGregor fell out from 2016 onwards, stemming from a fight the Dublin-born fighter lost which had a knock-on effect to his side hustle.Bisping took on a Q-and-A session from fans on his YouTube channel and explained how it all unravelled between the pair, claiming that McGregor was due to appear in Vin Diesel’s 2017 film XXX: Return...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
Person
Brandon Belt
FanSided

Dana White tells ‘idiots’ why he didn’t put belt on Francis Ngannou

UFC president Dana White has been in the headlines following heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s first title defense at UFC 270 over Ciryl Gane. After surprising fans by utilizing his wrestling and successfully making the first defense of his heavyweight championship, Francis Ngannou‘s credit was short-lived, as the fight’s aftermath caught everybody’s attention.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagle FC 44 results: UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans returns, secures first win since Nov. 2013

UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans returned from retirement at Eagle FC 44 and secured his first victory since November 2013. Evans (20-8-1), a former UFC light heavyweight champion, ended a five-fight losing skid in what was his first fight since he walked away from the sport in June 2018. He used his wrestling to secure a unanimous decision victory over Checco (12-6) in the 205-pound bout on Friday at the FLXcast Arena in Miami. The scores were 30-27, 30-27, 30-27.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nutrition#Bling Bling#Combat#Mma
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov hopes to learn from Dana White after Eagle FC's U.S. debut, reveals meeting

MIAMI – Khabib Nurmagomedov learned that fight promotion isn’t so easy on Friday when he brought Eagle FC to U.S. soil for the first time. Nurmagomedov, a former UFC lightweight champion, has transitioned into a different side of the fight game since his retirement from competition in late 2020. He’s a co-owner in the Russian-based organization, which is now trying to expand into different regions.
UFC
The Independent

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua set to learn fate as crucial deadline arrives

Oleksandr Usyk is certain to fight a British opponent next in 2022 - and a key deadline is fast-approaching which may finally determine whether it’s Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua.A rematch between Joshua and Usyk has been on the cards since immediately after their fight last autumn, which saw the Ukrainian triumph and AJ trigger his rematch clause.Fury, meanwhile, dispensed with Deontay Wilder, with Dillian Whyte installed as his mandatory challenger.However, there have been constant suggestions that Joshua would accept an offer to step aside and allow WBC champion Fury and IBF, WBA and WBO titles-holder Usyk to face...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagle FC 44 results: Sergei Kharitonov overwhelms Tyrone Spong on mat for TKO

Sergei Kharitonov’s grappling was too much for Tyrone Spong in the Eagle FC 44 main event. Kharitonov (34-9) utilized his most obvious path to victory in the heavyweight bout, which took place Friday at FLXcast Arena in Miami. He needed just two takedowns – one in the first and one in the second – to get Spong (2-1) in position to finish the fight with strikes in mount to secure the TKO at the 2:55 mark of Round 2.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagle FC 44 live and official results

Eagle FC 44 takes place Friday, and you can join us for live and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, now a promoter, has Eagle FC 44 set for FLXcast Arena in Miami. The event is available to stream for...
UFC
PWMania

Updated Lineup For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin vs. Sheamus & Ricochet for tonight’s SmackDown. This will be Holland’s first match since suffering a broken nose at Day 1. WWE also confirmed Seth Rollins for SmackDown, saying he will deliver a personal message to Roman Reigns. Here is...
WWE
TMZ.com

Brock Lesnar Bodyslams Jackass Star Wee Man Through Restaurant Dinner Table!!

File this under warming up for Bobby Lashley ... 'cause on the eve of the Royal Rumble, WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar just BODYSLAMMED Wee Man through a table -- at dinner!!. TMZ Sports obtained video from Lesnar's dinner table at a restaurant in St. Louis when the 6'3", 285-ish lb. behemoth picked up the Jackass star -- as Johnny Knoxville (who's in the RR) watched -- and sent him crashing through the wood table, breaking glass (and possibly Wee Man's back?).
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Rashad Evans defeats Gabriel Checco at Eagle FC 44

Former UFC champion Rashad Evans returned from a three and a half year hiatus to take on Gabriel Checco in tonight’s Eagle FC 44 co-headliner. Evans (19-8-1 MMA) had retired from mixed martial arts back in June of 2018, this after suffering a first round knockout loss to Anthony Smith. That setback had marked Suga’s fifth in a row, as he had previously suffered losses to Sam Alvey, Daniel Kelly, Glover Teixeira and Ryan Bader inside of the Octagon.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

72K+
Followers
118K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy