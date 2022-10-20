ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

With reAlpha's Approach to Real Estate, Anyone Can Own Vacation Rental Properties

By StackCommerce
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6rjF_0dt3IgPj00

Did you know that the short-term rental market has now soared past a $1.2 trillion valuation? This stat comes directly from Airbnb's recent IPO filing, which we should remind you took place against all odds…in the middle of a pandemic. What is even more staggering is that there is more potential for the valuation of this market to soar even more when you look at the combination of existing demand, the post-pandemic travel boom, and the shift towards remote working.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky recently went on record stating that they are short millions of hosts. If you remember your first year economics class, this means that demand is outpacing supply. So, one might conclude that now may be a great time to start buying some short-term rentals of your own. However, real estate startups are on a historic climb and a look at national and even international Airbnb listings is enough to give anyone sticker shock.

There was a 25 percent surge in demand for short-term rentals in destination and resort locations between 2019 and 2021. This year, the average cost on an Airbnb rental was about $160 a day during the first quarter, a rise of about 35 percent over the same period in 2020. By the third quarter, hosts generated a staggering $12.8 billion through the platform.

It's all just the latest proof that the age-old path of property ownership is key to investing riches. Of course, that morsel of knowledge is nothing new. Many billionaires hold anywhere from 20 percent to 40 percent of their net worth in real estate. However, real estate investing (especially with short-term rentals) can be expensive and time-consuming, effectively screening out the everyday investor from this lucrative sector. Simply put, it's much more tricky than just investing in $ABNB stock on Robinhood.

However, Real estate startup reAlpha is changing that. They use artificial intelligence and the power of their world-class team to revolutionize investment in this growing market for everyone, enabling them to purchase partial property ownership and make passive profits without any of the headaches of most real estate deals.

Right now, investors aren't limited only buying into short term rental properties with reAlpha. They can literally buy into reAlpha itself during its current Reg A+ stock offer, becoming a shareholder in the company's entire portfolio and industry-disrupting business model.

With reAlpha, everyday investors can join this new era of real estate.

The reAlpha approach to finding and buying high earning potential rental properties is as simple as it is groundbreaking. Using their proprietary algorithm fueled by machine learning , reAlpha scores each property on a variety of factors, predicting the short-term rental viability and long term value of each property.

Under the guidance of a broker-dealer, reAlpha investors search those top-rated prospective properties, then buy into the ones they like, just like they'd buy a stock on Robinhood. The reAlpha process pairs those like-minded investors together to buy the property, often with just 10 percent as a down payment as opposed to the usual 25 percent required.

Unlike when you buy a property yourself, reAlpha is a 51 percent stakeholder as well and handles all the particulars, including renovations, rentals, and all the ongoing maintenance. While reAlpha does all the heavy lifting, members can sit back and benefit from the fractional ownership model, earning their share of rental profits , all while the property appreciates in value. And, syndicate members can even stay at the properties they've invested in during select black-out dates—making their investment all the more real.

Get in on the ground floor and invest in reAlpha's ongoing growth.

Of course, property values aren't the only things growing. During their current Reg A+ public offering, reAlpha is offering company stock to those who see the potential in disrupting the $1.2 Trillion short-term rental market.

To purchase shares in reAlpha, interested investors can visit their page, access offering information, and find out more about buying into the company. reAlpha is poised to turn the short-term rental market on its ear, so savvy investors can help build the company. Invest in reAlpha's future before their fundraising campaign ends on December 8th,2022 .

Prices are subject to change


AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT IS AT: HTTPS://SEC.REPORT/DOCUMENT/0001213900-21-047649/ YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Own Shares Of Profitable Rental Properties And Collect Rent Without Lifting A Finger

Any financial advisor worth their salt will tell you that diversifying your portfolio with real estate is a smart move. Historically, real estate’s returns have been on par with those of stocks, but half as volatile. Therefore, they may advise you to buy a good piece of property, rent it out, and collect monthly rent while your property balloons in value. What they’ll often forget to mention, though, are these eleven painstaking steps you’ll need to go through before you start raking in those juicy real estate profits:
shiftedmag.com

Effective Ways for Rental Property Owners to Avoid Conflict

It’s easy to see why so many rental property owners have trouble avoiding conflict with tenants, municipal governments and various contractors. After all, the larger a property you oversee and the more tenants you have, the more likely you are to draw the ire of one of the aforementioned parties. Fortunately, avoiding conflict isn’t nearly as difficult as some property owners make it look. As you’ll find, a little bit of effort and some careful planning can go a long way in keeping conflict to the barest of minimums.
myzeo.com

Building Up: Essential Tips For Applying For A Rental Property Loan

If you are planning to buy a rental property, you will need to get a loan for it. This can be difficult to do, as many people do not have enough money to invest in rental properties. If you are planning to buy a rental property, then you need to make sure that you apply for the loan as soon as possible. The process of buying a rental property can be a long and tedious one. It is important that you follow all the right steps so that you do not face any troubles.
mailplus.co.uk

Abolishing inheritance tax just a dream, savers told

INHERITANCE tax planning should remain a priority for many households, despite a recent call from one Government Minister to scrap the tax. Law firm Kingsley Napley says furore over the Government’s mini-budget last month means abolition of inheritance tax is now no more than a political pipe dream. Earlier...
financefeeds.com

NY broker Firstrade offers cash bonus up to 1% for new accounts with deposits above $5,000

New York-based discount broker Firstrade Securities Inc., has announced a cash bonus award for new accounts funded with a deposit between $5,000 to $1,500,000. Firstrade, which was one of the first online brokerage firms to offer $0 commission, will offer $50 to $4,000 USD in cash bonuses to new customers joining the broker with a deposit from $5,000 upwards.
massrealty

Pros and Cons of an Escalation Clause in Real Estate Contracts

When you are buying a home in a hot real estate market, you need every edge you can get. Strong seller's markets often mean multiple bidders on the same property. Home buyers need to think outside the box to land their dream home when there is significant property competition.
Entrepreneur

3 Factors to Find Breakout Stocks

Investors often assume that if the overall market (SPY) is in bear market territory...that means that every stock is down. It’s true that the vast majority head lower. But it...
GOBankingRates

A Retiree’s Guide To Hosting on Airbnb

In Airbnb's latest annual survey, approximately 35% of hosts worldwide said they host to help cover the rising cost of living. Retirees are part of that group, and with the economy like it is, more...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

69K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy