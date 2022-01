Francis Ngannou‘s new UFC contract could involve a boxing match against Tyson Fury after all according to Ali Abdelaziz. Francis Ngannou is fresh off his first UFC title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. He is in a place where he is comfortable at the top of the UFC heavyweight division and has proved he has what it takes to beat the best. Yet, with all of this clout, Ngannou is still not happy with the UFC. He was having negotiation trouble with them leading up to the fight and seems to be continuing in a strange place with Dana White.

UFC ・ 13 HOURS AGO