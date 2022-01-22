ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Lady Vols record personal bests at Hokie Invitational

By Ken Lay
 6 days ago
Several Lady Vols recorded personal best marks at the Hokie Invitationa in Blacksburg, Virginia Friday.

In the pentathlon, Tennessee’s Caroline Lewis had a personal best score of 3,781 points and had a mark of 10.68 meters in the shot put.

The Lady Vols had five runners record personal best times in the mile run.

Katie Thronson completed the race in 4 minutes, 41.91 seconds. Olivia Janke (4:48.49), Brooke Dixon (4:51.49), Rachel Sutliff (5:00.92) and Ainsley Cooper (5:18.11) also competed.

Mikele Vickers had a leap of 12.20 meters in the triple jump.

Three Lady Vols ran personal best times in the 600 meter as Allison Rasnd finished in 1:32.70. Maia Stewart posted a time of 1:33.15 and Emily Knight finished at 1:36.07.

In the women’s weight throw, Chandler Hayden had a mark of 20.88 meters and Zoe Vlk had a throw of 16.38.

In the 3,000, Kayla Gholar finished in 9:49.66. Avery Jackson had a time of 10:34.97 and Msgana Araya had a time of 11:12.55.

