ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Vols set personal best marks at Hokie Invitational

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Om4c_0dt3GalH00

In the second meet of the 2022 indoor track season, Tennessee recorded top marks on the first day of the Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg, Virginia Friday.

In the 600-meter run, Alex Kay won the event with a time of 1:18.41, Joe Hoots was second (1:18.63) and Justin Swann came in sixth (1:20.22). All runners recording personal best times.

In the 1-mile run, three Tennessee athletes had career-best times as Tim Thacker completed the race in 4 minutes, 5.00 seconds. Matthew McMillan recorded a time of 4:22.89 and Fuji Anday finished in 4:19.50.

Eli Nahom had a personal best time of 8:27.22 in the 3,000-meter run.

The first half of the pentathlon was contested Friday and Ethan Robinson posted career-best marks including the 60-meter run (7.07 seconds), the long jump (6.74 meters), the shot put (11.40 meters) and the high jump (1.91 meters).

Peyton Davis posted his personal best efforts in the 60-meter run (7.40) and the high jump (1.97 meters).

Yariel Soto had a personal best effort in the long jump with a leap of 7.40 meters.

The heptathlon and the meet conclude Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
UTSA

UTSA set for Houston G5 & Super 22 Invitational

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA track & field teams will continue indoor season competition this Friday-Saturday, Jan. 28-29, at the Houston G5 & Super 22 Invitational at Yeoman Fieldhouse. The two-day meet will get underway with field events at 2 p.m. Friday followed by running events starting at 3:30...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Post Pair of Top-Two Program Marks at Razorback Invite

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – The University of Iowa track team recorded a pair of top two all-time marks on day one of the Razorback Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Friday. Senior Nia Britt led the way for the Hawkeyes in the weight throw, winning the competition with...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State football makes 4-star OL top-8 list

Michigan State football has made another high-priority 4-stars top schools list, this time offensive lineman Luke Brown. A native of Paris, Tennessee, attending Henry County High School, Brown is one of the top offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans are featured in Brown’s top-8 alongside Virginia, Kentucky,...
PARIS, TN
newspressnow.com

Championship games set for North Platte Invitational

DEARBORN, Mo. — Rarely tested, the Mound City Panthers found themselves with a big exam Thursday night against the West Platte Bluejays in the North Platte Tournament semifinals. Led by Tony Osburn’s 36 points, the Panthers overcame an eight-point deficit to defeat West Platte 78-70. Osburn made his...
DEARBORN, MO
ramblinwreck.com

Yellow Jackets Set for Bob Pollock Invitational

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track & field head to Clemson, S.C. from Jan. 28-29 for the Bob Pollock Invitational. Friday’s action starts at 9:30 a.m. and Saturday starts at 9 a.m. This is the third consecutive week where the track & field team is competing. They will...
CLEMSON, SC
vucommodores.com

Sights Set on Prairie View Invitational

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Fresh off its championship at the Northeast Classic, Vanderbilt continues its season Friday in Arlington, Texas, at the Prairie View Invitational held at the International Training and Research Center. TOURNAMENT FORMAT. Standard collegiate play format starts at 12:15 p.m. Friday, continues at 9:25 a.m. Saturday and...
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

72K+
Followers
118K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy