Vols set personal best marks at Hokie Invitational

In the second meet of the 2022 indoor track season, Tennessee recorded top marks on the first day of the Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg, Virginia Friday.

In the 600-meter run, Alex Kay won the event with a time of 1:18.41, Joe Hoots was second (1:18.63) and Justin Swann came in sixth (1:20.22). All runners recording personal best times.

In the 1-mile run, three Tennessee athletes had career-best times as Tim Thacker completed the race in 4 minutes, 5.00 seconds. Matthew McMillan recorded a time of 4:22.89 and Fuji Anday finished in 4:19.50.

Eli Nahom had a personal best time of 8:27.22 in the 3,000-meter run.

The first half of the pentathlon was contested Friday and Ethan Robinson posted career-best marks including the 60-meter run (7.07 seconds), the long jump (6.74 meters), the shot put (11.40 meters) and the high jump (1.91 meters).

Peyton Davis posted his personal best efforts in the 60-meter run (7.40) and the high jump (1.97 meters).

Yariel Soto had a personal best effort in the long jump with a leap of 7.40 meters.

The heptathlon and the meet conclude Saturday.