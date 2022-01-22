ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lady Vols land two transfers

By Ken Lay
 6 days ago
Tennessee volleyball has landed a pair of transfers.

Eryka Lovett and Kylie Robinson have joined Tennessee’s program.

Lovett comes to Tennessee from Long Beach State. She made her debut with the 49ers as a second-year freshman, appearing in 31 contests during the 2021 campaign.

Lovett was granted an extra year of eligibility after missing the entire 2020 campaign.

During her first season at Long Beach State, she had 294 kills and 42 service aces. She was 15th in the Big West for points per set in 2021.

Robinson comes to Tennessee from Oregon.

Robinson, a setter for the Ducks during the previous three seasons, averaged 4.78 assists and 2.05 digs per set. She recorded a career-high eight double-doubles for Oregon, which finished 22-9 last season and went 13-7 in the Pac-12.

Both Lovett and Robinson will arrive at Tennessee later this month, enrolling for the spring semester.

Comments / 0

