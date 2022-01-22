UCLA at Colorado odds, picks and prediction

The No. 9 UCLA Bruins (12-2, 4-1 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 4-3) meet Saturday at the CU Events Center in Boulder, Colo., for a 9 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the UCLA vs. Colorado odds and lines and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

UCLA is on the road for a second straight game after it defeated the Utah Utes 63-58 Thursday. The Bruins have been solid on defense in going 7-1 over their last eight games and holding opposing squads to a 39.3% mark from the floor. The second of those eight games was a 73-61 home win over Colorado.

The Buffaloes are coming off a hard-fought 61-58 home loss to USC Thursday. Colorado led that game for a good chunk of the second half as was up by 2 with under four minutes remaining. CU was in the game on its 3-point shooting (7-for-15); the Buffs shot 25.0% on their 2-point attempts.

UCLA at Colorado odds, spread and lines

Money line: UCLA -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Colorado +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

UCLA -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Colorado +140 (bet $100 to win $140) Against the spread (ATS): UCLA -3.5 (-108) | Colorado +3.5 (-112)

UCLA -3.5 (-108) | Colorado +3.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 136.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

UCLA at Colorado odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

UCLA 68, Colorado 66

UCLA’s backcourt is banged up a bit, and it’s playing the back half of a road trip that started in Salt Lake City Thursday. The Bruins have the edge everywhere it counts — except for the venue, and that’s a key checkmark in Colorado’s favor.

BET the BUFFALOES (+140) as a solid value play at this price point.

Colorado was the beneficiary of a 13.5-point spread last month that it covered and it’s won two in a row ATS versus UCLA — and six of the last nine meetings.

Colorado taking on Pac-12 teams traveling on short rest has been a solid angle in the past. This Buffs team is trending the right way, especially at the defensive end. BACK THE BUFFALOES +3.5 (-112) on a small-to-moderate lean.

A mid-130s total looks solid. PASS.

