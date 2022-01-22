ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA at Colorado odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
 6 days ago
The No. 9 UCLA Bruins (12-2, 4-1 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 4-3) meet Saturday at the CU Events Center in Boulder, Colo., for a 9 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the UCLA vs. Colorado odds and lines and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

UCLA is on the road for a second straight game after it defeated the Utah Utes 63-58 Thursday. The Bruins have been solid on defense in going 7-1 over their last eight games and holding opposing squads to a 39.3% mark from the floor. The second of those eight games was a 73-61 home win over Colorado.

The Buffaloes are coming off a hard-fought 61-58 home loss to USC Thursday. Colorado led that game for a good chunk of the second half as was up by 2 with under four minutes remaining. CU was in the game on its 3-point shooting (7-for-15); the Buffs shot 25.0% on their 2-point attempts.

UCLA at Colorado odds, spread and lines

  • Money line: UCLA -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Colorado +140 (bet $100 to win $140)
  • Against the spread (ATS): UCLA -3.5 (-108) | Colorado +3.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 136.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

UCLA at Colorado odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

UCLA 68, Colorado 66

UCLA’s backcourt is banged up a bit, and it’s playing the back half of a road trip that started in Salt Lake City Thursday. The Bruins have the edge everywhere it counts — except for the venue, and that’s a key checkmark in Colorado’s favor.

BET the BUFFALOES (+140) as a solid value play at this price point.

Colorado was the beneficiary of a 13.5-point spread last month that it covered and it’s won two in a row ATS versus UCLA — and six of the last nine meetings.

Colorado taking on Pac-12 teams traveling on short rest has been a solid angle in the past. This Buffs team is trending the right way, especially at the defensive end. BACK THE BUFFALOES +3.5 (-112) on a small-to-moderate lean.

A mid-130s total looks solid. PASS.

Notre Dame looks to keep up winning vs. Virginia

Having won nine of its past 10 games, Notre Dame has every reason to feel good right now. It hopes those good feelings will continue Saturday when it faces Virginia in the second of three straight home games. This will be a must-win for the Irish in order to keep momentum ahead of Monday’s big game against Duke. Even if that game also results in a victory, there won’t be a lot of time to celebrate because a contest at ACC-leading Miami awaits two days later.
Wizards' Isaiah Todd issued suspension for detrimental conduct

On Friday, the Washington Wizards announced rookie Isaiah Todd had been suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. Todd, who was the 31st pick, is on assignment in the NBA G League with the Capital City Go-Go. The team did not provide the reason for the suspension but announced he will serve it for the Go-Go’s game on Friday against the Ignite.
Former Alabama LB Trey DePriest arrested in Ohio

Unfortunate news to post on the wire this evening as former Alabama linebacker Trey DePriest has been arrested in Ohio by U.S. Marshals. DePriest was wanted for armed robbery, assault, and felonious assault in a case that stemmed out of Detroit, according to online court records. The charges were originally filed against DePriest on Nov. 11.
