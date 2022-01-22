ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia-Ukraine tensions could be amplified by the arrival of U.S. security aid in Kyiv

CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first shipment of security assistance from the U.S. has arrived in Ukraine. It includes...

Steve Charman
6d ago

Ukraine gave the Bidens millions. Suprising Biden hasent sent in troops yet. He should send in The Blue Shirts so they can get ready to take over our military and police departments as Hitler did. They are bring guided by George Soras

Guest
5d ago

Biden, leave it alone! You really need to focus on what is going on here! More endless money going elsewhere, the money Is better spent here. The US has the highest inflation in 40 years. Focus on the US!

Jon Elliott
5d ago

so why isn't Ukraine evacuating women and children to the west? Why do universities with foreign students stay open. The actor elected president of Ukraine skims profits from old gas line and cries over new gas line. This is Europe's problem. We squander USA resources while America is invaded at our southern border

