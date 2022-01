Q: "I really want to become an entrepreneur, but I'm afraid I'll fail. So much is at stake, especially my finances. How can I get past this fear and prepare to take the leap?" A. Fear is an emotion that arises in consciousness. It can have negative consequences when it prevents you from taking action or thinking rationally. However, fear can also be useful when it’s understood as respect for something powerful. You should respect your financial well-being and take it seriously.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO