Virgin Galactic Stock (SPCE): $10 Price Target From BofA

The stock price of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDS) increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDS) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel anti-infective therapies to treat life-threatening infections – increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Aridis Pharmaceuticals announcing that it received a grant award from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to evaluate the application of Aridis’ inhaled formulation technology to deliver cost-effective monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against influenza and SARS-CoV2 to people in low- and middle-income countries.
