Virgin Galactic Stock (SPCE): $10 Price Target From BofA

pulse2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) have received a $10 price target from BofA. These are the details. The shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) have...

pulse2.com

pulse2.com

Visa (V) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Visa Inc (NYSE: V) increased by over 4.5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Visa Inc (NYSE: V) increased by over 4.5% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fiscal first-quarter 2022 financial results. GAAP net income in...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Mastercard (MA) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s Q4 2021 results. Mastercard reported...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Oshkosh (OSK) Stock: $130 Price Target From Stifel

The shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) have received a $130 price target from Stifel. These are the details. The shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) have received a $130 price target from Stifel. Stifel analyst Stanley Elliott reiterated a “Buy” rating on the shares. Elliott adjusted the price target...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) increased by over 50% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Greece-based Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) – a ship-owning company providing petroleum products and crude oil seaborne transportation services – increased by over 50% pre-market today. There are no company-specific reports that appear to be driving up the stock price.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Laboratory Corp (LH) Stock: Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) fell by over 1.5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) fell by over 1.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to a bearish research report.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Johnson & Johnson Stock (JNJ): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) increased slightly today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) increased slightly today. Societe Generale analyst Florent Cespedes increased the price target on Johnson & Johnson to $177 from $173. And Cespedes is maintaining a “Hold” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

ChargePoint Stock (CHPT): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) increased by 10.48% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) increased by 10.48% today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. JPMorgan analyst Bill Peterson upgraded ChargePoint from a “Neutral” to...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Western Digital (WDC) Stock: Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) fell by over 9% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) fell by over 9% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s fiscal second-quarter 2022 financial results. These are...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) increased by over 2% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) increased by over 2% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to BofA Securities analyst Jessica Ehrlich reiterating a “Buy” rating on the company shares and assigning the company a $191 price target.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Teradyne (TER) Stock: $150 Price Target From Susquehanna

The shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) have received a $150 price target from Susquehanna. These are the details. The shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) have received a $150 price target from Susquehanna. And Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini adjusted the price target on Teradyne from $165.00) while maintaining a “Positive” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Chevron (CVX) Stock: Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) fell by over 4% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) fell by over 4% during intraday trading today. Investors appear to be responding negatively to the company’s fourth-quarter financial results.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

PG&E (PCG) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) increased by 2.34% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) increased by 2.34% today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Mizuho Securities analyst Paul Fremont increased the price target on PG&E Corporation...
pulse2.com

International Paper (IP) Stock: $56 Price Target From Wells Fargo

The shares of International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) have received a $56 price target from Wells Fargo. These are the details. The shares of International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) have received a $56 price target from Wells Fargo. And Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde adjusted the price target on International Paper from $65.00 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Lam Research Stock (LRCX): Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) fell by over 2.5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) fell by over 2.5% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s financial results for the quarter ended December 26, 2021.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Meta Platforms Stock (FB): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) increased by over 0.6% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) increased by over 0.6% pre-market today. Investors appear to be responding positively to a Wall Street Journal report that the company is in talks to sell off its cryptocurrency venture The Diem Association.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

KLA Stock (KLAC): Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) fell by 4.94% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) fell by 4.94% today. Investors appear to be responding negatively to the guidance listed in the company’s second-quarter results. For the quarter, the company...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Seagate Stock (STX): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) increased by over 7% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) increased by over 7% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fiscal second-quarter 2022 financial results.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock (ARDS): Why The Price Surged Up Today

The stock price of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDS) increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDS) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel anti-infective therapies to treat life-threatening infections – increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Aridis Pharmaceuticals announcing that it received a grant award from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to evaluate the application of Aridis’ inhaled formulation technology to deliver cost-effective monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against influenza and SARS-CoV2 to people in low- and middle-income countries.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

