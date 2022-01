The stock price of Star Equity Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: STRR) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Star Equity Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: STRR) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Star Equity Holdings announcing the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 9.5 million shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 9.5 million shares of the company’s common stock.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO