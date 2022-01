As the Biden administration marks its one year anniversary, Bridget Dooling, research professor at The George Washington University’s Regulatory Studies Center, published a report for the Brookings Institution about Biden’s regulatory efforts. The coronavirus pandemic “continues to sop up an enormous amount of regulatory capability within the government,” as seen by the attempted vaccine rules for private businesses and health care workers, she wrote. “On the other hand, a bright spot is that the administration is signaling plans to continue certain pandemic flexibilities that have had large social benefits. One example is regulatory flexibilities that help people get access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO