The 10 Best ‘Quantum Leap’ Episodes, According to Fans

[This story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode five.] The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett by all (social media) measures was a massive hit. In fact, a lion’s share of those posting about the episode commented that it was the most enjoyable of the season thus far. And that also seemed to be an issue with which they wrestled. None other than Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), The Mandalorian himself, made an appearance in the spinoff Disney+ series. Well, he made far more than just an appearance, as the entire episode focused on Mando. In fact, Boba Fett...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO