Video Games

The 10 Best ‘Quantum Leap’ Episodes, According to Fans

Cadillac News
 6 days ago

The 10 Best ‘Quantum Leap’ Episodes,...

www.cadillacnews.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Flexes Its Power Ahead of Fantasy-Crowded 2022

There were no elves, dwarfs or hobbits shown — not even a few crumbs of lembas bread. And yet, Amazon’s teaser video Jan. 19 revealing the mere title of its upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV series managed to rack up an estimated social reach of 1 billion impressions and trended in markets worldwide on Twitter and YouTube, the studio claims. “To already see this much enthusiasm for the series is incredible and gets us even more excited for what we’ll be sharing with fans in the near future,” says Ukonwa Ojo, global CMO of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. The show’s...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
#Quantum Leap#Episodes#Nbc#Sci Fi Series
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Miami Herald

Leaping in Time! NBC Orders Pilot of ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot

It looks like you can go home again! Over the past few years, television has been overtaken by returning shows long (and not-so-long) after cancellation. From sitcoms and game shows to dramas and cartoons, the list of TV reboots and revivals is a long one. While some series, including Frasier and True Blood have only been announced, others have already begun airing like Saved by the Bell’s spinoff by the same name on Peacock.
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: A Quantum Leap Revival Is Headed to NBC, Naomi Has a Decent Start for The CW, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. There have been rumors for quite a while of a Quantum Leap reboot/revival with both creator Donald P. Bellisario and star Scott Bakula supporting a return to the time travel series, and now NBC has officially ordered a pilot for a revival. Variety gives the following description of the project:
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Quantum Leap sequel in the works, possibly starring Scott Bakula

One of the best sci-fi series ever made is getting a sequel. NBC has ordered a pilot for a follow-up to Quantum Leap, a time travel TV series that ended in 1993 after five seasons. The Hollywood Reporter has the news, providing a synopsis. “It’s been 30 years since Dr...
TV & VIDEOS
eteknix.com

Quantum Leap Sequel Pilot Officially Given the Green Light!

Quantum Leap is arguably one of the greatest and most iconic science-fiction TV series ever created. Following the story of Dr. Sam Beckett, he travels through time (for reasons that are never entirely established) to attempt to fix things that went wrong in people’s lives. It was an odd concept and probably one that could’ve only worked during the period in the relatively brief period in which it was aired (1989-1993).
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Book of Boba Fett’ Fans Equal Parts Elated and Baffled by Latest Episode

[This story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode five.] The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett by all (social media) measures was a massive hit. In fact, a lion’s share of those posting about the episode commented that it was the most enjoyable of the season thus far. And that also seemed to be an issue with which they wrestled. None other than Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), The Mandalorian himself, made an appearance in the spinoff Disney+ series. Well, he made far more than just an appearance, as the entire episode focused on Mando. In fact, Boba Fett...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Killing Eve’, ‘Dune’ & ‘The Sandman’ Stars Join Hulu Original Drama ‘Washington Black’, Filming To Begin Next Month

EXCLUSIVE: Killing Eve and A Discovery Of Witches star Edward Bluemel, Dune actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster and newcomer Eddie Karanja (After Ever After) have joined Sterling K. Brown, Iola Evans and Ernest Kingsley Jr as series regulars in Hulu drama series Washington Black, we can reveal. Hulu has ordered the sprawling nine-episode limited drama straight to series with filming due to begin next month for producer 20th Television. The show will follow an 11-year-old boy who embarks on a globe-trotting journey of identity after fleeing a Barbados sugar plantation aboard a flying machine in the company of his master’s eccentric inventor brother. Brit Karanja will play the ‘Young...
TV SERIES
wearecritix.com

A Sequel To The 1989 ‘Quantum Leap’ Series Has Been Greenlit by NBC!

“It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.” Those are words from the synopsis to an upcoming Quantum Leap revival/sequel.
TV & VIDEOS
wjtn.com

In Brief: 'Degrassi' going to HBO Max; NBC jumps in with 'Quantum Leap' reboot, and more

HBO Max is moving forward with Degrassi, the latest iteration of the beloved teen drama franchise, according to Variety. The 10-episode series will follow "the painful high school experience of self-discovery by following a group of Toronto students and faculty coping with events that both bring them together and tear them apart." Degrassi is set to debut in 2023. In the meantime, HBO Max will stream all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, beginning this spring...
TV SERIES
CNET

Quantum Leap reboot leaping onto Peacock

Quantum Leap is leaping back to your screens, because of course it is. The much-loved 1990s sci-fi series starring Scot Bakula and the late Dean Stockwell is returning via NBC's streaming service Peacock, and will reportedly be a sequel rather than a reboot. Airing from 1989-1993, the original show starred...
TV & VIDEOS
shortlist.com

Classic cult sci-fi series Quantum Leap getting reboot treatment

Quantum Leap was one of the best sci-fi shows of the ‘90s, which actually had very little sci-fi in it. The premise: a man from the future Sam Becket (played by Scott Bakula) takes part in a time travel experiment that goes wrong and dooms him to a life of leaping into other people’s lives of the past.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Oh Boy! Quantum Leap pilot in production at NBC

Stories of a Quantum Leap revival or reboot have popped-up more often than Sam Beckett during the years since Scott Bakula made his final jump in 1993, but now it appears that NBC is putting in a pilot order for a new version of the beloved show. Per Collider’s story,...
TV SERIES
411mania.com

NBC Moving Forward With Quantum Leap Sequel Pilot

Time to leap back into the 1990s. Entertainment Weekly reports that NBC has given a greenlight to a pilot for a Quantum Leap sequel that will be set thirty years after the original. The original series ran for five seasons from 1989 to 1994. It was created by Don Bellisario....
TV & VIDEOS
FOX2now.com

Could Scott Bakula have a role in proposed ‘Quantum Leap’ reboot?

ST. LOUIS–The series which made Kirkwood High School alum Scott Bakula a name in television and sci-fi circles is reportedly getting the reboot/sequel treatment. The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets report that a project tied to Quantum Leap, which aired on NBC from 1989-1993, has been given a pilot order by the network. The time-travel drama starred Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett, a scientist who “finds himself trapped in the past, “leaping” into the bodies of different people on a regular basis and sorting out their problems whilst trying to get back home to his own time.”
KIRKWOOD, MO
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’: TV Review

The recent run of small-screen mystery spoofs is, itself, slightly mysterious given that few genres have a more precarious bar to measure success. Comedy is, of course, subjective and precarious all on its own, but when it comes to long-form mystery, a bad solution or resolution is an uncomfortably easy way to undo even the most adored of build-ups. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building was a treat because of how successful it was with both genre elements, delivering laughs and, ultimately, a whodunit that kept viewers guessing. Apple TV+’s upcoming The Afterparty doesn’t succeed quite as well with its unfolding puzzle,...
TV SERIES

