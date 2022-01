It's no secret what the biggest movies in the world are at the box office, mostly reboots, sequels, and anything that's franchise centric like Marvel, Star Wars, and DC. This has become a sticking point for many film fans as the success of blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Way Home results in fewer screens available for films for adult audiences, not to mention how it make way for studios to put all of their focus on blockbusters. No one knows this better than Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro, as his most recent feature film Nightmare Alley became one of the biggest box office bombs of 2021 despite being named one of the Top 10 movies of the year by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute Awards.

