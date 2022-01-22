Big Second Half Propels Tigers Past Mules

Napavine forward Jarin Prather takes a 3-pointer against Kalama Jan. 14.

TIGERS 71, MULES 52

Napavine 16 11 24 20 — 71

Wahkiakum 18 6 13 15 — 52

Napavine: Grose 22, Olson 23, Prather 18, Parker 5, Stanley 3, Denault 2

Wahkiakum: Bro. Avalon 24, Sause 10, Carlson 9, Johnson 9

Napavine exploded for 44 second-half points and the Tigers ran away from Wahkiakum for a 71-52 road victory in Central 2B League play on Friday.

Keith Olson scored a team-high 23 points while James Grose added 22 and Jarin Prather knocked in 18 as the Tigers won their fourth straight.

“It was a tight first half, but we extended it out in the second half,” Napavine coach Rex Stanley said.

The Tigers trailed by two (18-16) at the end of one and led by three at the half before reeling off a 24-13 run in the third quarter to pull away for good.

Wahkiakum was led by Brodie Avalon’s game-high 23 points.

Napavine (11-2, 5-1 C2BL) hosts league foe Adna on Wednesday.