Cardinals Rain 3s on Senior Night in Pe Ell

Winlock's Kindyl Kelly (4) shoots a 3-pointer against Willapa Valley on Jan. 22.

PE ELL — Addison Hall and Kindyl Kelly combined for 10 3-pointers as Winlock hit 11 total treys to handle Willapa Valley 69-35 in a non-league matchup at Pe Ell High School on Friday.

The game was held in Pe Ell to honor the Trojans’ lone senior, Kayla Miller, for senior night. Miller and Charlie Carper joined the Winlock girls basketball team this season due to the Trojans not having enough players to field a team.

“It was lots of fun, a great crowd and a good atmosphere,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. “We appreciate Pe Ell for doing that.”

Hall erupted for a game-high 34 points on 6 of 8 shooting from beyond the arc to go with 10 rebounds. Kelly added 16 points on 4 of 6 shooting from downtown.

The Cardinals shot 11 of 16 from the 3-point line on the night.

Pe Ell junior Charlie Carper added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Winlock’s Madison Vigre dished out six assists.

The Cardinals passed the ball well all night, tallying 23 total assists, and used their hot shooting to take a 23-12 lead after one quarter and a 37-23 lead at the half before cruising to victory.

Willapa Valley’s Lanissa Amacher led the Vikings with 16 points.

“(Amacher) was really tough and we had a hard time stopping her in the high post,” McCoy said.

Winlock (8-7, 2-4 C2BL) hosts Columbia Adventist on Monday.