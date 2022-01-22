Rep. Walsh Introduces Bill to Put Limits on State Spending

Representative Jim Walsh smiles while mingling with attendees of a “Medical Freedom Rally” outside the Washington State Capitol Building in Olympia in this file photo.

Rep. Jim Walsh and six other House Republicans have introduced a bill that will seek to re-establish limits on Washington state spending.

"Our state doesn't just have a tax problem. It has a spending problem," Walsh said in a statement. "House Bill 1999 resolves this problem by bringing back a good public policy that Washington should never have abandoned: reasonable and rational state government expenditure limits."

According to a news release from the Aberdeen Republican, the bill would put in place similar budget guidelines used during the 1990s. His bill is currently awaiting a hearing in the House Appropriations Committee.

Walsh's bill includes limiting state spending in any fiscal year by the previous year's budget, increased only by the fiscal growth factor, which is a sum of the averages of inflation and population change over the previous three fiscal years.

In his news release, Walsh said this limit will be familiar to many Washingtonians. It's based on a central element of the state budget system set in place by voter approval of Initiative 601 in 1993. That system — which included effective spending limits — was eventually ruled unconstitutional because of tax-policy elements separate from the spending limits.

“Our state is at a point of great economic uncertainty,” Walsh said. “For the first time in two generations, Washingtonians believe we’re headed in the wrong direction economically. Bad policies and poor management have gummed up our great economic engine. HB 1999 puts Olympia back on a fiscal diet.”