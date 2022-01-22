ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bayer Leverkusen signs Iran forward Azmoun for next season

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen signed Iran forward Sardar Azmoun for next season on Saturday, announcing the transfer shortly after it scored five goals in a Bundesliga game.

Leverkusen said the 27-year-old Iran international will join on a free transfer after deciding not to extend his contract with Russian champion Zenit St. Petersburg. He is getting a 5-year deal with the German club.

“Azmoun is one of the Russian league’s top scorers for years. He was champion three times in a row there with Zenit, has regularly played Champions League and shown his international class at the highest level there,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said. “He will bring more quality to our attack.”

Leverkusen routed Augsburg 5-1 earlier Saturday and has scored 49 goals in 20 rounds of the Bundesliga so far — a club record for this stage of the season.

Azmoun has scored 39 goals in 60 appearances for Iran.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
NEWCASTLE UNITED F.C.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Rolfes
Person
Sardar Azmoun
The Independent

Gianni Infantino’s remark on African migrants labelled ‘completely unacceptable’

Fifa president Gianni Infantino’s comments about African migrants have been described as “completely unacceptable” by Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett.Infantino controversially referenced migrants risking drowning in the Mediterranean during a speech to the Council of Europe on Wednesday, as he spoke about the global benefits of Fifa plans to reform the international calendar which include a proposal for biennial men’s and women’s World Cups.He said: “We need to give hope to Africans so they don’t need to cross the Mediterranean in order to find, maybe, a better life but more probably death in the sea.“We need to give...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Newcastle eyeing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby

Newcastle United are eyeing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. Telefoot says Newcastle are lining up a bid for the Frenchman before next week's transfer deadline. Bayer are aware of Newcastle's interest and have made it clear he won't leave for anything less than a crazy offer. Diaby attracted interest from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Agents for Bayer Leverkusen fullback Mitchell Bakker in Newcastle today

Bayer Leverkusen fullback Mitchell Bakker is a step closer to signing for Newcastle United. L'Equipe says agents for the former PSG defender are in the Northeast with a view to arranging a move to the Magpies in the coming days. The current offer from Newcastle is said to be €20m....
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayer Leverkusen#Iran#Ap#Russian#German
Tribal Football

​Newcastle pressing to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Bakker

Newcastle United have put in a €20 million offer for Bayer Leverkusen full-back Mitchell Bakker. The Magpies are eager to add defensive reinforcements this winter, after securing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid. L'Equipe reports the player's agents are already in England to talk to Newcastle about a permanent transfer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
WCNC

Charlotte FC signs Polish forward, adding to roster

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC is bringing another striker to the team, crossing the Atlantic again for their second Polish player. The club announced 25-year-old forward Karol Świderski has signed the team's first Designated Player contract, keeping him on the pitch for the Queen City through 2025 with an option for 2026. Świderski's move is pending the receipt of a P-1 visa and an International Transfer Certificate (ITC), and he will be acquired from Greece's PAOK Thessaloniki football club.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Senegal accused of putting result ahead of Sadio Mane’s safety in Afcon clash

Senegal have been accused of “putting results ahead of safety” after Sadio Mane was forced off with a head injury in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 win over Cape Verde.The Liverpool forward received treatment after a collision with goalkeeper Vozinha, who was taken off on a stretcher after being shown a red card, and played on despite appearing to be initially knocked out.But after scoring the opening goal 10 minutes later, the 29-year-old lay down on the pitch holding his head and had to be helped off and eventually substituted.Headway deputy chief executive Luke Griggs said Mane’s team and...
FIFA
The Associated Press

Peru wins at Colombia 1-0 in key step for World Cup spot

SAO PAULO (AP) — Edison Flores scored in the 85th minute, and Peru beat Colombia 1-0 on Friday for a key road win in its bid for a second consecutive World Cup appearance. Flores lifted his country to a third consecutive victory in South American qualifiers. He beat David Ospina with a shot between the Colombian goalkeeper and the right post.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

737K+
Followers
381K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy