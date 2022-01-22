ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Late bulbs need no chill | Tony Tomeo

syvnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring bulbs are making a comeback from their unceremonious internments last autumn. Some of the earlier sorts are visibly extending foliage above the surface of the soil. A few narcissus, daffodil and crocus are already blooming! Now it is time to plant late bulbs, or summer bulbs, which start to grow...

syvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
SCNow

CARMEN KETRON: Bulbs delight indoors in winter

When I was planning my wedding a few years ago, my mother and I got it into our heads that we were going to force bulbs to have as centerpieces at the reception. We went back and forth about timing and as a seasoned gardener she told me the worst thing that could happen was we forced them too early.
GARDENING
chinookobserver.com

I didn’t get my spring bulbs planted yet. Is it too late?

Ideally, spring bulbs need to be planted in early November or before the first hard frost in our area. However, bulbs are also very forgiving and may still bloom even when put into the ground as late as early March, according to Washington State University Extension. Bulbs grow and bloom...
GARDENING
Brainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Bulbs of hardy plants can sometimes be replanted in gardens

Dear Master Gardener: I got a basket filled with bulbs as a gift. After the flowers die can the bulbs be planted in my garden in the spring?. Answer: It depends on what type of bulbs are in your bulb basket. Some hardy bulbs that have been forced into flower, such as daffodils, can be transplanted into your garden. Hyacinths, tulips and most other spring-flowering bulbs that have been forced indoors are usually discarded after blooming. According to Iowa State University Extension, “... the care after flowering is important if attempting to save forced bulbs. After blooming, remove the spent flowers and place the plants in a sunny window. Water regularly until the foliage begins to yellow. At this point, gradually cut back on watering until the foliage withers and dies. Carefully remove the bulbs from the potting soil, allow them to dry for 1 or 2 weeks, then store the bulbs in a cool, dry location. Plant the bulbs in fall.”
GARDENING
restorationnewsmedia.com

Dividing bulbs in the victory garden

I have four children. Three are adults, ages 33, 32 and 22. One is still at home and in high school; she is 14. I’m the oldest child in my family, so my sister often thinks I have supernatural parenting ability because I’ve managed to get most of my children grown and out of the house.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulbs#Cold Winter
CBS DFW

Morning Wind Chills In The 20s As Light Rain/Snow Moves Toward Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) —  North Texas starts off cold Wednesday morning, so grab those heavy winter coats and boots. Wind chills in the mid to upper 20s continue through 10:00 a.m., with afternoon temperatures only climbing in the upper 40s. Our day features a good deal of sunshine followed by increasing clouds late this afternoon. The clouds are due to the low pressure system CBS 11 Meteorologists have been watching all week. No big changes in the forecast for late afternoon/evening. We still have dry air in place at the surface so radar may be a bit deceiving later today, in...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Cosmopolitan

What February has in store for your star sign

ARIES (Queen of Swords, Two of Wands, Seven of Wands) Challenge yourself and make a decision to do something this month that puts you right in the heart of the action (where you belong). The Two and Seven of Wands combine to pull your gaze towards an outstanding option that...
LIFESTYLE
theintelligencer.com

Shake the winter blues with deals on light therapy lamps and smart bulb kits

It's the grayest, bleakest, darkest time of year — and while yes, technically, we're on the upside of the days getting longer again, it's frankly just not happening fast enough. If you could use a little midwinter boost, Amazon is having a sale on Veralux light therapy lamps right now, with prices on lights as low as $27.96 — and there's also a 50% off sale on Philips' Hue starter kits, which swap out your standard lightbulbs for ones with adjustable temperatures and brightness via voice control or from a handy app.
ELECTRONICS
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Thinking Out Loud: Another light bulb moment

The words “be careful what you wish for…” play through my mind often because I get a lot of ideas — and their outcomes are not always flowers and fairies. One day I took notice of a chair in the basement, the one the hubby sits in to watch the fire in the woodstove. I can’t sit in it because of my tailbone issues but was now wishing I could because it is exactly what I need in my sewing room. It has gotten so that my knees require me to turn sideways to stand up, so that my knees are in alignment with each other. This chair swivels back and forth, which would make my knees think it was Christmas, and it doesn’t have casters on it so it wouldn’t roll away on me while I was sewing.
ENTERTAINMENT
Spencer Evening World

Afterthoughts: Mid-winter angst

We are almost done with January and, approximately, halfway through winter. It has been a relatively mild winter and we should be thankful for that. And, I am – I guess. I don’t enjoy cold weather; so, I’ve been happy about the milder temperatures. I really loved those 60s and 70s in December. But, now that the unseasonably warm weather is a distant memory, I’m ready for winter to be over. ...
ENVIRONMENT
syvnews.com

Central Coast Weather Report: Pattern of gusty winds developing

Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will develop Friday night into Saturday morning. These northeasterly winds could gust to 55 mph in the coastal canyons, passes and gaps. A pattern of gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds developing during the night and morning, decreasing and shifting...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
syvnews.com

Wind speeds can vary radically over a short distance | John Lindsey

"I have been amazed at the strong offshore winds that can occur in and around Morro Bay during this time of year. I've noticed the weather station on top of Hang Glider Hill in Cayucos sometimes hits gusts of 50-plus mph during these offshore events. What is so remarkable is how localized these winds appear to be."
MORRO BAY, CA
Wilson County Source

Why Cashiers, North Carolina is the Perfect Winter Getaway

by Anne Braly As far as destinations go, there’s no better place to visit in the winter than the mountains with their snow-dusted pine trees and ice-covered faces shimmering like the White Cliffs of Dover. The mountains in winter are a gift for the senses. They give us a reset, just the thing to strengthen your […] The post Why Cashiers, North Carolina is the Perfect Winter Getaway appeared first on Wilson County Source.
CASHIERS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy